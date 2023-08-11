It has been an intense few hours in the transfer window involving Liverpool, Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Moises Caicedo.

The Blues, who were reportedly chasing the Ecuadorian midfielder all summer, kept falling short of Brighton's asking price for the player (estimated £100 million).

Chelsea's last offer before Thursday saw them reach the £85 million mark, inclusive of bonuses. Then reports emerged that Liverpool, who're also in the market for a new defensive midfielder, approached Brighton to enquire about Caicedo.

The Reds moved swiftly, offering a massive £110 million (including bonuses) for the Brighton midfielder. Chelsea fell short, with their latest offer coming in at £100m (including bonuses).

Brighton had reportedly made it clear that they would sell the player to the highest bidder. Things are moving quickly, with the player's terms and conditions with the Reds now believed to only be a formality.

Liverpool are also rushing the medical process to avoid any late twist in the process. That has left Chelsea in a poor situation, for failing to get a player after chasing him all summer.

"Liverpool are paying £110 million for the Ecuadorian Scott McTominay"

"Lavia is clear (which club he wants to join)"

Chelsea and Liverpool were contesting for another midfielder, too

Both clubs are in need of a new defensive midfielder and were believed to be keeping tabs on Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Initial reports indicated that Chelsea were more likely to land Caicedo while Liverpool made three failed bids for Lavia.

The Reds bid £37 million, £41 million and £45 million for the young Belgian midfielder, but each bid fell short of Southampton's £50 million valuation. The Blues attempted to hijack the move by launching a £48 million (including bonuses) for the player, which probably instigated the Reds to respond with a bid for Caicedo.

Everything said and done, it has been a strong tussle between the two sides, with Liverpool now seemingly close to completing the signing of Caicedo. The rivalry is likely to be seen in full heat on the pitch on Sunday (August 12), when the two teams face each other in their Premier League opener.