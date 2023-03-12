"12 vs 10" "2 clear pens denied and a silly red for Casemiro" - Twitter erupts as Manchester United are held to frustrating 0-0 draw by Southampton

Manchester United were dealt a setback as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton and Casemiro was sent off on a disappointing day (March 12).

Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was called into action in the 16th minute when Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes linked up brilliantly. The former went through on goal but his shot was well saved by the Saints shot-stopper.

It was Ruben Selles' side's turn to try their hand at Manchester United's goal. Romain Perraud put an asking cross into the Red Devils' box and is was met by Theo Walcott. The former Arsenal attacker's header was superbly denied by Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea in the 23rd minute.

Tensions rose in the 34th minute when Casemiro fouled Carlos Alcarez. The Brazilian midfielder's studs slid over the ball and connected with the Argentine attacker's leg. Referee Anthony Taylor initially gave the United man a yellow card. However, VAR advised him to take a look at the pitchside monitor. Taylor soon overturned his decision and sent Casemiro off.

James Ward-Prowse went close with the resulting free-kick. His effort took a nick of the United wall and dumbfounded De Gea before sailing just wide of his post in the 36th minute.

Manchester United then had two contentious penalty appeals waved away by Taylor. The first occurred in the 40th minute when Fernandes was brought down by Kyle Walker-Peters in the Saints' box. The second incident arose in the 43rd minute when Walker-Peters appeared to handle the ball that was trickling toward Wout Weghorst. Old Trafford booed Taylor and the officials as they left the field for half-time.

Southampton nearly took the lead in the 49th minute through Walker-Peters. The English right-back raced past Rashford on the right flank before sending a cross ricocheting off Scott McTominay. The ball headed towards the goal but only for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to clear off the line.

Ward-Prowse nearly moved level with David Beckham on 18 direct free-kick goals in the 54th minute. The Saints skipper's sensational free-kick effort clipped the top of De Gea's bar.

The Saints were eyeing a rare victory at Old Trafford and Walcott had a golden opportunity in the 63rd minute. His side broke on the counter and the veteran attacker raced forward but should have done better with his shot. He was denied by De Gea's strong save.

Fernandes thought he had given Manchester United the lead in the 67th minute. The Portuguese playmaker's phenomenal effort was met by an equally impressive save from Bazunu. The former Manchester City youngster turned the ball onto the post and it bounced out for a corner.

Walker-Peters then hit the post at the other end in the 68th minute with a left-footed attempt. Somehow, the two sides were still level at 0-0 heading into the last 20 minutes.

Alejandro Garnacho went down in the Southampton box under a strong challenge from Walker-Peters in the 82nd minute The Argentine teenager couldn't continue and was substituted for Fred in the 90+1st minute.

It was a game marred by officiating and one that Red Devils fans are enraged about. One fan wants Taylor investigated:

"I actually think the Premier League need to investigate Anthony Taylor and VAR today, this is a new level of bad. 2 clear pens denied and a silly red for Casemiro winning the ball."

Another thinks Manchester United were playing a man down against 12-men:

"12 vs 10."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the controversial draw between the two sides:

Specsavers @Specsavers Free eye tests outside Old Trafford at halftime Free eye tests outside Old Trafford at halftime

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Before this season, Casemiro had never received a straight Red Card in his club career. He has now received 2 in his last 3 Premier League appearances.



Seeing Red. 🟥 Before this season, Casemiro had never received a straight Red Card in his club career. He has now received 2 in his last 3 Premier League appearances.Seeing Red. 🟥 https://t.co/mwgoL1ZPkZ

Alice Abrahams @AliceTalksFooty I actually think the Premier League need to investigate Anthony Taylor and VAR today, this is a new level of bad. 2 clear pens denied and a silly red for Casemiro winning the ball. I actually think the Premier League need to investigate Anthony Taylor and VAR today, this is a new level of bad. 2 clear pens denied and a silly red for Casemiro winning the ball.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug 12 vs 10 12 vs 10

Beth T @bethTmufc Can someone tell me what the point of VAR is when you use it for one thing and not the other. No one on earth can tell me with a straight face that the hand-ball wasn’t clear and obvious Can someone tell me what the point of VAR is when you use it for one thing and not the other. No one on earth can tell me with a straight face that the hand-ball wasn’t clear and obvious

Troll Football @TrollFootball Casemiro never got a straight red card at Real Madrid and now he has 2 straight red cards at Man United this season. Casemiro never got a straight red card at Real Madrid and now he has 2 straight red cards at Man United this season. https://t.co/Cu3AmrGFqp

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Ward-Prowse’s free kick technique is the best I’ve ever seen. Ward-Prowse’s free kick technique is the best I’ve ever seen.

Terry Flewers @terryflewers



It stops a clear tap-in for Weghorst! To not give this as red card and a penalty is criminal!It stops a clear tap-in for Weghorst! #mufc To not give this as red card and a penalty is criminal! It stops a clear tap-in for Weghorst! #mufc https://t.co/i1onppMWkw

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Casemiro never received a straight red card for Real Madrid. He's now had two in his last three Premier League games for Manchester United.🟥 Casemiro never received a straight red card for Real Madrid. He's now had two in his last three Premier League games for Manchester United.🟥 https://t.co/J49dpwImij

. @utdcynical I reckon Bruno’s brain will be studied when he retires I reckon Bruno’s brain will be studied when he retires

☈ッ @TheFergusonWay Mctominay having the game of his life Mctominay having the game of his life

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck Not much more to be said here is there. No consistency at all #MUFC Not much more to be said here is there. No consistency at all #MUFC

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers Sorry, but 2 straight reds in 6 weeks is out of control from a discipline standpoint. There’s no need for it and he’s a lot better than that. Sorry, but 2 straight reds in 6 weeks is out of control from a discipline standpoint. There’s no need for it and he’s a lot better than that.

Jordan @FourFourJordan The decisions not given to us compared to how soft ours are given this season is too funny. City game aside, we’ve been reffed awfully. The decisions not given to us compared to how soft ours are given this season is too funny. City game aside, we’ve been reffed awfully.

David Oku ⭐ @davidtalks772 @ManUtd Officiating always goes against Manchester United. It's a conspiracy. Very glaring. Casemiro has tackled like that all his life but today he sees RED? Did he get sent off at Real Madrid for such challenges? Despite the numerical disadvantage, Utd has coped well & should win. @ManUtd Officiating always goes against Manchester United. It's a conspiracy. Very glaring. Casemiro has tackled like that all his life but today he sees RED? Did he get sent off at Real Madrid for such challenges? Despite the numerical disadvantage, Utd has coped well & should win.

𝑼𝑻𝑫𝒇𝒆𝒆𝒅 @UTDfeed_25 @ManUtd Ref may pull on a Southampton shirt.. awful officiating @ManUtd Ref may pull on a Southampton shirt.. awful officiating

GoatBolton @goatbolton @ManUtd Surely United sign ward prowse if Southampton go down @ManUtd Surely United sign ward prowse if Southampton go down

UtdChronicle @UtdChronicle 🎖️| OFFICIAL!



Anthony Taylor is the Man of the Match 🎖️| OFFICIAL!Anthony Taylor is the Man of the Match 🚨🎖️| OFFICIAL!Anthony Taylor is the Man of the Match https://t.co/lVyApqZYx9

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Manchester United 0-0 Southampton.



Manchester United drop points for the second game in a row. FT: Manchester United 0-0 Southampton.Manchester United drop points for the second game in a row. https://t.co/JBQmI02cNf

Marseille unlikely to take up the permanent option of Manchester United's Eric Bailly's loan

Manchester United defender Bailly has been on loan at Marseille this season. The Ivorian has made 15 appearances, helping the side keep five clean sheets. He was deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez last summer.

However, it appears that Marseille are not interested in signing Bailly permanently. According to L'Equipe they will not be triggering the €7 million option in his loan.

He has endured injury issues that have plagued much of his time with the Red Devils. He was also handed a seven-game suspension after a high kick that left Hyeres' Moussa N'Diaye hospitalized.

