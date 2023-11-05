"20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed" - Mikel Arteta furious at 'embarrassing' VAR decision as Arsenal suffer defeat at Newcastle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta fumed at the VAR decision that led to Newcastle United's winner in their recent Premier League clash at St. James' Park on November 4.

The Gunners succumbed to a 1-0 defeat on away soil, courtesy of a 64th-minute strike from Anthony Gordon. However, in the lead-up to the goal, the ball seemed to have gotten out of play. Joe Willock played by the referee's whistle and whipped a cross into the area, which eventually led to the Magpies taking the lead.

Watch Anthony Gordon's decisive strike:

Expand Tweet

Mikel Arteta, though, was furious with the decision and didn't mince his words when speaking to the media after the match. The Arsenal boss said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"The result should not be what it is! It’s a disgrace. It’s embarrassing what happened.”

Arteta added:

“How this goal stands, in the Premier League… this league we say is the best in the world. I have been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed.”

Expand Tweet

The Gunners are now third in the league with 24 points from 11 matches, trailing league leaders and defending champions Manchester City by three points. Tottenham Hotspur are second with 26 points from 10 matches and Ange Postecoglu's side will take on Chelsea on November 6.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya shares his take on Anthony Gordon's controversial goal

Anthony Gordon's strike was the difference-maker in a tightly contested Premier League showdown between Arsenal and Newcastle United. The defeat can have massive implications for the Gunners moving forward in the season.

David Raya has now shared his point of view on the goal. The Brentford loanee said that he thought the ball went out and also claimed that Gabriel Magalhaes was fouled when he was about to clear the ball. The Spaniard said (via the Gunners' official website):

“What I could see was the ball went out of play, and then after going to the dressing room, looking back at the goal, it’s a big foul on Gabi. He’s pushing him with two hands on his back when he’s about to clear the ball."

The 28-year-old added:

“On the other hand, it could have been an offside position, that’s harder to see. But the ball out of play and the foul is a massive decision that’s just going to cost us some points."

Arsenal will need to put their disappointments behind them quickly and move on with the season. Mikel Arteta's side will return to action on November 8 to take on Sevilla in a UEFA Champions League showdown.