22-year-old midfielder previously linked with Liverpool and Manchester United dubbed 'best signing of all time' by ex-sporting director

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United, was recently dubbed as the club's best ever signing by the Dutch club's former sporting director Marc Overmars.

Kudus has been in spectacular form for the Eredivisie side this season. He has scored 12 goals and has provided three assists in 26 games this campaign.

Overmars, who acted as Ajax's sporting director between 2012 and 2022, is a big admirer of the player. Former Real Madrid and Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart has revealed what Overmars told him after seeing the Ghanaian play for the first time. Van der Vaart said (via Daily Star):

"When I saw Kudus for the first time during a friendly, I spoke with Marc Overmars and he said to me: 'Rafael, this is my best signing of all time. This one will deliver us €100m'."

Since Antony's departure to Manchester United, Kudus has seamlessly slotted in the right side of Ajax's attack and has established himself as the team's most reliable attacking threat. The Red Devils were linked with a move for Kudus in January as well.

The 22-year-old was previously linked with a move to Liverpool during his time at Danish side Nordsjælland. He, however, ended up joining Ajax for a meager sum of £7 million.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville slammed Liverpool's shambolic defending

Aston Villa v Southampton FC - Premier League

Liverpool's campaign has been a shambolic one so far this season. Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently slammed Jurgen Klopp's team's defending. Speaking on his podcast, Neville said (via Mirror):

"Really poor, I've only seen the highlights, I watched the five to 10 minutes. Defensively... they were shambolic, individually, collectively, easy to play against, it's not going perfectly well for them up front either."

He further added:

"Gakpo, Nunez and Salah just haven't hit it off yet as a front three - that might take some time. But the rest of the team is in a bit of a mess, they're conceding really, really poor goals."

