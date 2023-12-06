£29 million Chelsea signing keen on loan move away from the club in January - Reports

Chelsea star Noni Madueke is reportedly eyeing a temporary move away from the club in the January transfer window. The forward, who joined the Blues from PSV this year, has hardly featured for the side since the start of the season and is in search of regular game time.

England U-21 international Noni Madueke was among the players brought in to start the Todd Boehly spending spree in January 2023. The former Tottenham Hotspur prodigy joined the Blues in a £29 million deal after impressing in Holland and was expected to light up the Bridge with his tricks and technical excellence.

Madueke has featured sparingly for Chelsea since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, with injuries proving to be his biggest enemy. He was injured throughout his side's preseason tour of the USA and consequently fell behind in the pecking order heading into the campaign.

Minutes became increasingly hard to come for Madueke by after the deadline-day acquisition of Cole Palmer, a player who has impressed the manager. The winger has now been forced to settle for a role on the bench, with a few minutes here and there.

Madueke has played only 120 minutes in the Premier League and is once more injured and unavailable for the midweek trip to Manchester United. The former PSV man has scored once this season, in the Carabao Cup against AFC Wimbledon.

Madueke is now reportedly considering a switch in January to find regular minutes for the advancement of his career. He was previously keen to stay and fight for his place at the club, but with no indication of an improvement in his situation, he will pursue a move.

Chelsea future secured with wing signings

Chelsea have made sure that they are unlikely to have a need to sign any wingers for years to come following their recent business. They have moved quickly to sign a number of wingers in recent windows, most of them teenagers.

Noni Madueke finds himself competing with Palmer and Raheem Sterling for a shirt at the club, and that number will increase in the summer. Chelsea will have the trio of Omari Hutchinson, Angelo Gabriel and Diego Moreira returning from their respective loan spells.

Chelsea still have the highly rated duo of Kendry Paez and Dujuan Richards to join this group, complicating things further. The sheer number of players fighting for a spot in the squad means that only the best will play for the club, and anyone who falls short will leave.