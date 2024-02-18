"3 points today please", "Time to cook" - Fans react as Manchester United name starting XI to face Luton Town in PL fixture

Fans on social media are reacting after Manchester United have named their starting line-up for the Premier League away clash against Luton Town on Sunday, February 18.

The Red Devils play Luton at Kenilworth Road and Erik ten Hag has named a strong first XI for the important clash. Andre Onana starts between the sticks. Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw comprise the back four. Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and young Kobbi Mainoo are the three midfielders.

Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford start wide as Rasmus Hojlund leads the attack. Fans are pumped about the line-up and one of them wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter):

"3 points today please boys xx."

Another fan tweeted:

"TIME TO COOK."

The Red Devils are currently sixth with 41 points from 24 matches. They have won three of their last five league games, losing one and drawing another. Luton, meanwhile, are 17th with 20 points from 23 matches.

Fans are buzzed about the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Luton and here are some of the best reactions across social media:

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks about young players

Manchester United have a few young guns in their ranks. The likes of Alejandro Garnacho (19) and Kobbie Mainoo (18) have flourished this season and have become mainstays in the first team.

Ten Hag has now said that more youngsters can soon become a part of the first team. The Dutch manager said (via United's official website):

"You assess the potential of the player. We were convinced of those players and I think we still have, in the back of our squad, such young players who can also make those steps, like Kobbie and Garnacho, who have also made [those] in the last couple of months."

Apart from the youth academy products, United also have Rasmus Hojlund (21), Diogo Dalot (24), and more in their ranks. All of these names are still in their early 20s and could potentially serve the club long-term.