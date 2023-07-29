Manchester United have made headlines with the reported acquisition of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The highly anticipated deal was confirmed by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, who revealed an agreement with Atalanta has been reached. However, the transfer fee has rival fans mocking the Red Devils.

Hojlund's move to Manchester United is said to be "wild," amounting to approximately €70 million, with potential add-ons. This substantial sum marks a record sale for Atalanta, highlighting the high regard in which Hojlund is held by the Premier League giants.

Hojlund, who reportedly signed a five-year deal with Manchester United days earlier, has long desired to play for the club he has supported since childhood. His commitment to the Red Devils has only fueled excitement among their fan base.

While the prospect of seeing Hojlund in a Manchester United jersey has the Old Trafford faithful buzzing with excitement, rival supporters have taken the opportunity to mock the club.

Such a massive transfer fee for a young forward who scored only 10 goals in 34 games during his time at Atalanta has given them a reason to laugh at the Red Devils.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Adidas reportedly considers Mason Greenwood's return to Manchester United amid suspension

Mason Greenwood's future at Manchester United seems to be taking a positive turn, with the club's major sponsor, Adidas, reportedly considering plans for his return to the squad.

The 21-year-old forward has been absent from the Red Devils' lineup since January 2022, when he faced serious charges, including assault.

However, the charges were subsequently dropped in February, and Greenwood remains under suspension as United conducts an internal investigation. Recent developments suggest that Greenwood's potential return to the squad is gaining momentum.

According to The Sun, pictures of him participating in private training sessions have surfaced, indicating that discussions between the player and the club are ongoing.

United have also reportedly engaged in conversations with Adidas about the possibility of Greenwood rejoining the team, and these talks are described as "positive."

The support and approval of Adidas, a significant sponsor for the club, could prove instrumental in the resolution of Greenwood's situation.

However, the German sportswear giant have insisted that they do not hold any weight in regards to the Old Trafford dressing room.

As the situation unfolds, the possibility of Mason Greenwood once again donning the famous red jersey remains a hot topic in football circles.

While the decision ultimately lies with the club, the potential return of the promising player could raise problems with the Women's team as well as the general public.