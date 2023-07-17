“£400k a week for this PR merchant” - Fans react as Manchester United superstar agrees bumper new contract after rejecting lucrative offers

Marcus Rashford has reportedly agreed to a new deal at Manchester United. The Reds have offered him a stunning increase in wages and a new five-year contract that expires in 2028.

As per a report in The Atheltic, Rashford had offers from other clubs in England and Europe but he turned them down. He is now set to put pen to paper on a new contract before the start of the season and end the speculation around his future.

The forward is currently in the final 12 months of his deal after the Red Devils triggered a one-year extension last season. Rashford scored 30 goals in 56 matches in all competitions last season for United to earn his new deal.

But some fans are not happy with the extension and took shots at Manchester United for offering Rashford a massive increase in wages.

Here are some of the reactions:

©️Mr Xperience @Xperience_Snr @David_Ornstein and they decide to pay gim 500k a week. Good business from him! @TheAthleticFC One good season and a finger on his headand they decide to pay gim 500k a week. Good business from him!

Wayne Rooney urges Manchester United star Marcus Rashford to focus on football

Wayne Rooney suggested last year that Marcus Rashford's return to form was all down to him refocusing on football. He believes that the forward got his head in the right space and that was needed to do well on the pitch.

Writing in his The Times column, Rooney hailed Rashford. He believes that the 25-year-old should work on football right now and concentrate on off-pitch matters later. He wrote:

"It looks like Marcus is in a much better place in his head and the big thing, for me, is that during Covid he did so much campaigning work and got involved with a lot of stuff off the pitch. His achievements were incredible, but I think it might have been a bit too much for him. Rather than being able to just focus on his football, there was a lot on his plate, whereas what we've seen this season is very much a focus on football first rather than anything else. From some of the goals he has scored, you can see he is in a different headspace."

He added:

"I watched Marcus develop at Manchester United and there are not many players with his speed and direct running at goal. You never know how much football players these days actually watch but I know from being in camps that at tournaments you sit around together watching a lot of games as a group."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitted in his Sky Sports interview that they were interested in signing Marcus Rashford. The Ligue 1 side wanted to sign him for free, but have now suffered a blow with the Englishman reportedly signing a new deal at Manchester United.