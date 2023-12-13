"6 out of 6", "Phillips is better than Casemiro" - Fans on X react as Manchester City defeat Crvena zvezda 3-2 in UCL fixture

Manchester City ended their group stage campaign in this season's UEFA Champions League with a 3-2 win over Crvena zvezda in Belgrade. The rotated City line-up claimed a win to finish the group stage with a 100% record.

Defending champions Manchester City have topped Group G, which consisted of RB Leipzig, Young Boys, and Crvena zvezda.

City were without striker Erling Haaland and winger Jeremy Doku through injury once more, and Pep Guardiola shuffled the pack, given his side were already through to the Round of 16. The Spanish tactician handed full debuts in the competition to young forwards Oscar Bobb and Micah Hamilton, both of whom scored for the side.

Manchester City fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about their team's performance and result in the game, praising their side for their flawless group stage outing. One fan stated that out-of-favor holding midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who scored an 85th minute penalty in the match, is better than Manchester United's Casemiro.

"Phillips is better than Casemiro tbh."

See more reactions from X below:

Manchester City became the first English side to win eight consecutive games in the competition with their win over Crvena zvezda. Guardiola's side became just the ninth club in history to finish the group stage with a 100% record and only the second side after Real Madrid (who did so for the third time) this season.

Youngsters shine as Manchester City down Crvena zvezda

Manchester City started the game in Belgrade with three academy graduates, Micah Hamilton, Rico Lewis, and Oscar Bobb, in their lineup. The defending champions also had fringe players Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez, Stefan Ortega and Mateus Nunes in their starting lineup.

Making his senior debut for the club, 20-year-old English youngster Micah Hamilton scored a brilliant goal to open the scoring in the 19th minute. Fellow 20-year-old academy graduate Bobb doubled the champions' advantage in the 62nd minute with a brilliant solo strike.

Crvena zvezda got one back in the 76th minute through Hwang In-beom. Hamilton then won a penalty for City, which Kalvin Phillips put away in the 85th minute. The Serbian side scored again in injury time through Aleksandar Katai, but it was mere consolation.