"60m for Mickey Mount", "Best selling team in the world" - Fans react as Manchester United reach agreement with Chelsea for Mason Mount

Fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on Manchester United agreeing to buy Mason Mount from Chelsea for a deal worth up to £60 million.

It has been evident for a while that Mount is likely to leave Chelsea this summer after it emerged that he has no intentions to extend his deal beyond 2024. Although the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool were initially interested, the midfielder's desire to move to Old Trafford put the Red Devils in the driving seat.

However, Manchester United struggled to reach an agreement with the Blues over a fee for the England international. They had three bids, with the last one being a £55 million package, rejected by the London-based club. Mauricio Pochettino's side held out for a deal worth £65 million.

After holding face-to-face talks, the two clubs have finally reached a compromise. According to The Athletic, Erik ten Hag's side have agreed to sign the midfielder for a deal worth £60 million. The agreement will see Chelsea receive an initial sum of £55 million plus another £5 million in add-ons.

Many fans believe Mauricio Pochettino's side have got the better deal as they think Mount is not worth a £60 million package. The Manchester giants have thus been the butt of Twitterati's jokes, with one fan tweeting:

"60m for Mickey Mount"

Another lauded the Blues for negotiating a £60 million deal for the Englishman:

fcbKimmich @w4nner7489 @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC Chelsea are the best selling team in the world @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC Chelsea are the best selling team in the world

Here are more reactions to Manchester United reaching an agreement to sign Mount from Chelsea:

JP37™ @jp37mcfc_ @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC £70m for a player who can’t get ahead of TAA in midfield.. @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC £70m for a player who can’t get ahead of TAA in midfield..

According to the aforementioned source, the Englishman has been given permission to undergo a medical ahead of completing his move to Old Trafford. Although details of personal terms are yet to be ironed out, he is expected to put pen to paper on an initial five-year deal with the Red Devils.

Mason Mount's move to Manchester United to take Chelsea's sales to over £200 million

Chelsea have been keen to offload players before June 30 to balance their books after spending over £600 million across the last two transfer windows. They have done a great job so far, finalizing the sales of four players. Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy have joined other clubs.

The Blues sold Havertz to London rivals Arsenal for a deal worth £65 million. Manchester City have agreed to pay them £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons for Kovacic. Koulibaly and Mendy, meanwhile, have moved to Saudi Arabia for a combined sum of around £36 million.

Al-Nassr have reportedly agreed a £13 million deal to bring Hakim Ziyech to Saudi Arabia, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to join AC Milan for £15 million. With Manchester United now agreeing to sign Mason Mount for £60 million, Chelsea are now well-placed to avoid any sanctions. Should all the deals go through as planned, the Premier League giants would have raised £219 million.

Poll : 0 votes