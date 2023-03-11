"7-0 bus parade went on too late", "Mid table performance" - Twitter explodes as Liverpool lose 1-0 to relegation strugglers Bournemouth

Football fans on Twitter reacted to Liverpool's unexpected 1-0 Premier League loss to relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday, March 11. Phillip Billing scored the only goal of the match at the Vitality Stadium.

Mohamed Salah had a great opportunity midway through the second half as the Reds were awarded the penalty. The Egyptian maestro, however, was way wide of the target with his effort from the spot.

Cody Gakpo found the back of the net earlier in the match, only to see his effort ruled out due to offside.

Despite having 70% possession of the ball, Jurgen Klopp's side failed to find a breakthrough.

The loss comes as a massive blow to Liverpool's hopes of making it into the Premier League top four. They entered the clash on the back of a thumping 7-0 win over arch-rivals Manchester United on March 5 at Anfield.

Specsavers brutally mocked the Reds after their defeat as their official Twitter handle wrote:

"7-0 bus parade went on too late."

One fan, meanwhile, claimed that it was a mid-table performance from Klopp's side. They wrote on Twitter:

"Shocking, not one player was interested. Mid table performance at best."

The Reds sit in the fifth spot despite their defeat. They currently have 42 points on the board after 26 Premier League matches.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Liverpool's shock 1-0 away defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League:

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah spoke about his penalty against Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League final

Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final by a score of 2-0.

Mohamed Salah was one of the scorers as the Egyptian converted from the spot. Speaking to Steven Gerrard, Salah recently revealed his nerves before hitting the spot-kick. He said (via the Reds' official website):

“I don’t want to lie, I changed my mind at the last second before hitting the ball, I was practising the whole week in the other side and in the last second as I was running to the ball I changed my mind because I scored too many goals there… I was so mad because I don’t have to do it [change my mind] in a big game like that!"

The win against Tottenham brought an end to the Reds' 14 years barren run in the UEFA Champions League stage.

