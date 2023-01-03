7 best moments from Cristiano Ronaldo's magnificent unveiling at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as an Al Nassr player in style following his arrival at the Saudi Arabian club on January 3. Fans were thrilled to see one of the greatest players wear the club's jersey for the first time.

His unveiling ceremony had a few memorable moments as well which fans will fondly look back on.

The Portuguese ace spoke Arabic for the first time upon his arrival at the club. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took time to learn the phrases before delivering with his immaculate confidence.

His family walked down the pitch during the ceremony as well. His partner Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Jr. arrived with his three other children during the unveiling.

The former Manchester United man then spent a heartfelt moment with a little girl present in the stands. The legendary forward handed the fan the ball after walking up to her.

The 37-year-old then proceeded to kick footballs, signed by him, to the fans in the stands. Many fans certainly received a piece of memory that they will keep for the rest of their lives.

Upon walking up to the ground for the first time, Ronaldo received a tremendous reception from Al Nassr fans.

The Portuguese legend also took a photo with the Al Nassr women's team during his presentation ceremony.

Even before the presentation ceremony, he was focused on training. The former Real Madrid man's discipline is one of the main reasons behind his illustrious career. Before going to the ground, he said:

"I will be very quick with the presentation and then we will train."

Cristiano Ronaldo said he turned down other opportunities to sign for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al Nassr Player

The striker claimed that he had many other offers from clubs across the globe. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man claimed that he turned those down and committed the future to Al Nassr. Ronaldo said (via GOAL):

"Nobody knows but I can say now that I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, in U.S. even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me, But I give credit to this club for the opportunity to develop not only the football but this amazing country. I know what I want and of course what I don't want as well."

Ronaldo will likely be in contention for Al Nassr's game against Al Shabab on January 14.

