"7 goals incoming", "This is witchcraft, have mercy" - Fans react as Liverpool name 'strong' starting XI to face Sparta Prague

Liverpool fans on social media have reacted to manager Jurgen Klopp naming a strong starting XI for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash against Sparta Prague.

After demolishing Sparta 5-1 in the away leg in Czechia, many fans expected the German manager to rotate the side heavily for the return leg.

However, he has named superstars like Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Andy Robertson in the starting XI, causing fans to make ridiculous predictions about the full-time scoreline.

One fan said:

"7 goals incoming."

Most other fans were begging for mercy, albeit for their Czech opponents, as another Liverpool fan chimed in:

"This is witchcraft, have mercy abeg."

Here is a selection of fan reactions:

Some fans expressed concerns about injuries, wanting their club to give the youngsters a chance instead of risking further reduction in their already depleted squad.

Many fans pointed out the Reds' crucial FA Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United on Sunday, March 17, and were left baffled by Klopp's strong team selection.

Liverpool are still going strong in all three competitions that they are currently part of, having already lifted silverware last month in the form of the EFL Cup. The Reds secured a penalty shootout win against Chelsea in the final.

They are looking to secure an unprecedented quadruple in Jurgen Klopp's last season with the Reds, with the German having announced his departure at the end of the season.

Liverpool youngster faces crucial decision about international future

Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas has been called up to the Wales national Under-21 team, but still remains eligible to represent both Wales and England at the senior level.

The 18-year-old has been in red-hot form across the youth levels for the Reds this season, having bagged 12 goals and three assists in 16 games for the academy sides.

With an injury crisis crippling Liverpool's first team, Koumas has been called up to the first team squad on multiple occasions. Against Southampton in the FA Cup last month, he marked his Reds debut with a goal, helping them win the tie 3-0.

The forward was born in Chester, England to Welsh parents, and has already been capped by the Wales Under-19 side. His dad, Jason, was a former Welsh international, having made 34 appearances for The Dragons.

Last year, Wales' Under-21 coach, Matty Jones, said that they were engaged in an 'aggressive pursuit' to keep the attacker committed to the Welsh national team. Speaking to The Independent, he said:

"I've always got confidence with our young Welsh lads because when they initially have those experiences, they connect... The relationships we build, the due diligence we've done over the last six to eight weeks... To know how to best manage him, what makes him tick, and also his threats and abilities he can pose for us as a team."