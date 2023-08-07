"8th Ballon d'Or is definitely heading to US soil", "Straight out of a movie" - Fans hail Lionel Messi's impact at Inter Miami

Fans on Twitter reacted as Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to a thrilling comeback win against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on Sunday (August 6).

Messi scored the first and final goal of an eight-goal thriller that ended 4-4 before the game went to penalties, where Miami won.

The Argentine opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a trademark left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty box after being set up by his former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba. Dallas, though, turned the tie on its head and led 3-1 following goals from Facundo Quignin, Bernard Camungo and Allan Velasco.

Benjamin Creamschi pulled one back from another Alba assist to reduce arrears. Velasco then launched a stunning move for Dallas that ended in a Robert Taylor, making it 4-2 for the hosts. There was more drama in store, though, as Marco Farfan scored an own goal from a Messi free kick before the Argentine scored a spectacular free-kick equaliser in the 85th minute.

Inter Miami went on to win the game via penalties with Paxton Pomykal missing for Dallas. Messi scored the first spot-kick for his team.

Fans were thrilled with the stellar clash as some hailed Messi for his display, with one tweeting that Messi's start with Miami is 'straight out of a movie':

Another proclaimed that an eighth Ballon d'Or award is incoming for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner:

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Owen Sullivan @Owensully123 @MLS @InterMiamiCF Messi’s start with Miami has been straight out of a movie!

MC @CrewsMat10 Messi is so good that haters are convinced that the entire sport is rigged in his favor. He’s so good that every game he plays is called scripted

Daniel’s basement @SBRwinner @CrewsMat10 This was the most insane match of football I’ve ever seen tbh two own goals

Owen Sullivan @Owensully123 @InterMiamiCF @LeaguesCup I’ll give MLS credit, Messi is making me actually care about football in the USA

Napaul @LifeOfNapaul @InterMiamiCF @LeaguesCup Everything started & finished with Leo Messi.

Perez @reztrend @InterMiamiCF @LeaguesCup The 8th ballon d'or is definitely heading to US soil.

Inter Miami next play the winner of Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC in the quarterfinal later this week.

Robert Taylor says it's a dream come true to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami has given many lesser known players the chance to play alongside one of the greatest of all time. Robert Taylor is happy to have that opportunity at Miami.

Taylor bagged a brace against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup last 32 clash that Inter Miami won 4-0. He spoke about playing alongside the Argentina captain, calling the latter the 'best player of all time' (via GOAL):

"It's a dream come true to be able to play with the best player of all time, in my opinion. It's very easy for other players to adapt to the way he (Lionel Messi) plays. He is so good with the ball. He makes 100% correct decisions."

Lionel Messi's start to his Inter Miami career has soared the popularity of US football. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the Argentine's team performs in the last eight.