"A big effort was made to bring me to the club" – New Chelsea signing 'incredibly happy' with move as Blues announce transfer

Christopher Nkunku has expressed his elation upon completing his permanent switch from RB Leipzig to Chelsea.

The Blues announced Nkunku's arrival on a £53 million deal from the Bundesliga side on Tuesday (June 20). They had reached a pre-contract agreement with the Paris Saint-Germain youth product for a six-year deal last October.

Upon joining the Stamford Bridge outfit, the eight-cap France international shared his thoughts to the club media:

"I'm incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I'm looking forward to meeting my new coach and my new teammates and showing the Blues supporters what I can do on the pitch."

Nkunku, who is adept at operating in a number 10 role, claimed that he is excited to be in England. He continued:

"Having played in the Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League... one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this exciting challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt."

Nkunku, 25, has emerged as one of the best offensive-minded players in the world over the past two campaigns. He has scored a staggering 58 goals and laid out 29 assists in 88 appearances for Leipzig across the last two seasons.

With Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to leave soon, Nkunku could cement himself as Chelsea's attacking focal point under Mauricio Pochettino. His pace and directness in the final third would be quite welcomed.

Juventus interested in snapping up Chelsea midfielder on loan: Reports

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have enquired about a potential loan transfer to rope in Cesare Casadei from Chelsea this summer. With Adrien Rabiot still mulling about a new deal, they are keen to bolster their midfield soon.

Casadei, 20, has emerged as one of the most promising midfield talents in the world due to his stellar outings at the FIFA U20 World Cup earlier this month. He guided Italy to a runners-up finish in Argentina, bagging the Golden Ball award in the process. He also won the Golden Boot award for his seven goals in seven tournament appearances.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with passing and shooting, Casadei has been on the Blues' books since arriving from Inter Milan for around £16 million last summer. So far, he has made 13 U21 appearances for them.

Earlier this year, the Italian tasted his first loan experience when he joined Reading on a six-month deal. He scored one goal in 15 Championship appearances for the Royals, failing to help the team avoid relegation to League One.

