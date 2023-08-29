“A bit like Mason Mount at Man Utd” - Rio Ferdinand slams Arsenal fans for unfair treatment of summer signing

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Arsenal fans who have come down hard on new signing Kai Havertz. He believes that the German needs to be given time and compared his situation with that of Mason Mount at Manchester United.

Havertz and Mount were sold by Chelsea this summer to Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively. The Blues pocketed £120 million for the duo, who have not hit the ground running at their new clubs.

Following the 2-2 draw against Fulham, some Arsenal fans called for Havertz to be shipped already as he was not improving the squad. Ferdinand hit back at them and called for the German to be given more time. He said on his YouTube Channel:

"You guys are all over the place. With Havertz, I understand that he might not have hit the ground running, bit like Mason Mount at Man United. But the way that you guys are absolutely like: 'get him out', I don't get it. If it was 10, 15 games, do you know what, I could see what they're saying. But it's three games you know. People need time to adjust."

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson also echoed the sentiments but added that Mikel Arteta was also at fault. He wants the German to be used as a forward and said on Sky Sports:

"I'm shocked where Kai Havertz is playing. I didn't see that in my wildest dreams. I'm a big Havertz fan. He's a centre-forward, he can score goals, he scored plenty in Germany. He can't play on the left."

Havertz is yet to score or assist in the three Premier League games so far this season.

Mikel Arteta still confident about Kai Havertz at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Kai Havertz can win over the Arsenal fans soon. He believes that the German is slowly settling in at the club as it has been a tough switch from Chelsea.

Speaking to the media after the match against Fulham, Arteta said:

"Yes, I think so. I think he's already done some really good things and today it was tough for him in certain moments. He got in some great areas again and the ball didn't arrive and he had a lot of situations. He should have already scored a lot of goals already this season and that's the thing that is missing there."

Arsenal have a big game against Manchester United next before the players split for international duties.