"A desert legend in the making", "Aim is to stay ahead of Messi" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to retire at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly informed Al-Nassr that he wants to see out the rest of his career with the Saudi Pro League giants. Fans have lost their minds on X (formerly Twitter) upon learning of the reports.

Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi reports that Ronaldo has told Al-Alami about his desire to end his career at Al-Awwal Park. The Portuguese icon signed a two-year-and-a-half-year deal when he arrived at the club in January.

The 38-year-old has been the catalyst of monumental change in the Saudi Pro League with European talent following him to the Middle East. The likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, and N'Golo Kante have all joined him in Saudi.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is still proving to be Saudi football's main protagonist, He has bagged nine goals and five assists in seven games across competitions this season.

It remains to be seen whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is eyeing 2024 as his retirement year. That's when his contract with Al-Nassr is currently set to expire but he could now be considering extending that deal.

Ronaldo insisted earlier this summer that he wouldn't be returning to Europe. He said (via Reuters):

"I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club. I'm 38-years-old. European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the (English) Premier League. They're way ahead of all the other leagues."

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported decision to remain with Al-Nassr has gone down well with fans, particularly those of the Saudi Pro League. One fan reckons he's set to leave a legacy in the Middle East:

"Ronaldo's final chapter: A desert legend in the making! It's wonderful to hear that Cristiano Ronaldo plans to retire with Saudi Al-Nassr. He's had an incredible career, and his fans around the world will surely cherish these moments."

Another fan thinks Ronaldo is still keeping his rivalry with Lionel Messi in mind:

"He found that league easy to score. His aim is to stay ahead of Messi in terms of goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr's 4-3 win against Al-Ahli

The Al-Nassr superstar was at the peak of his powers in his side's enthralling 4-3 win against Al-Ahli on Friday (September 22). The Portuguese icon bagged a brace as Luis Castro's side clinched a valuable three points at KSU Football Field.

Ronaldo took to Instagram after captaining Al-Alami to victory. He displayed his delight in scoring two goals:

"Very happy to score 2 more goals and especially to have helped the team in this important win! Our fans have been amazing in our home with their fantastic support!"

Both of Ronaldo's goals were well taken with his first finding the bottom corner after a clever pass from Sadio Mane. His second strike saw him cut inside onto his left foot and fire past Al-Ahli goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.