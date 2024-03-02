"A very important part of my coming here" - Al-Nassr star details Cristiano Ronaldo's role in his summer switch to the SPL side

Alex Telles has revealed the role Cristiano Ronaldo played in his big move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League last summer.

Both players were teammates at Manchester United in 2021. Notably, though, by the end of 2022, Ronaldo was frustrated with life at Old Trafford under manager Erik ten Hag. The forward decided on a tell-all interview with journalist Piers Morgan, where he publicly lashed out at the club, slammed the manager, and revealed the goings-on behind the scenes.

This led to his eventual contract termination, and Cristiano Ronaldo decided on a move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia in 2023. Fast forward six months, and Alex Telles had also left Manchester United to join the Portuguese legend at Al-Nassr.

The full-back sat down for an interview with Sapo Desporto, where he revealed how integral Ronaldo was to his decision to move to the Middle East. Telles said (via GOAL):

“Cristiano Ronaldo was a very important part of my coming here. We exchanged messages beforehand. My agent was involved. But obviously, when it comes to the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatness he has clearly made it easier for me to come."

He continued:

"We talked a lot. He told me what the club was like and that he was looking forward to me coming. I’m happy to have a player and human being like him (alongside me), with all his dedication for me to come here. So all this effort I make for myself is also for him, for Al-Nassr and for all the players who are here.”

Telles also spoke about Ronaldo's leadership qualities:

“He is a born captain and leader, everyone knows his way of dealing with football, due to his professionalism... And the good thing about that is that he is a positive leader, always pushing the team for the positive, he never lets the team throw in the towel. We use that as an example, he is very influential in our team, for us he is an asset.”

Cristiano Ronaldo sits out Al-Nassr's 4-4 draw with Al-Hazm as penalty for inappropriate gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a ban and a fine after the legendary forward made an offensive gesture during Al-Nassr's 3-2 win over Al-Shabab. Ronaldo reacted to taunts about Lionel Messi with the lewd gesture towards the crowd.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) investigated Ronaldo's actions on video and decided to ban him for the match against Al-Hazm. They also fined him 30,000 Saudi Riyals (about £6,300).

The committee's decision was final, and Ronaldo was unable to appeal against it. The forward did not take to the field as Al-Nassr drew 4-4 with Al-Hazm.

