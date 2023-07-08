“A man is not afraid of a man” – Manchester United target Andre Onana’s iconic reply on facing Erling Haaland resurfaces

Manchester United continue their quest for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, hoping to snag him as a replacement for David de Gea. Recently, his bold response when confronted with the challenge of facing Manchester City's Erling Haaland has gone viral once more.

The 27-year-old previously conveyed that he harbours no fear of taking on Haaland. He easily dismissed the perceived threat of the Norwegian, who stunned Europe with a staggering 52 goals in his first season with City. Notably, Onana remained unfazed as Inter managed to keep Haaland from scoring during the Champions League final in Istanbul.

In a conversation before the final, Onana was queried about his reaction to the name Haaland. His reply (via Manchester Evening News):

"Nothing. What do you want me to say?"

The subsequent question, probing for any signs of fear, received an even more powerful reply from the goalkeeper:

"Of him? A man is not afraid of a man. Why would I be afraid?"

After a suggestive comment by the reporter that Haaland might be one of the best players of all time, Onana held his ground, reiterating:

"Yes, for sure, he is maybe one of the best. Well, you know who I'm afraid [of]? God, but I don't see him on the pitch! So for me, a man doesn't make me afraid."

His respect for Haaland's skills was clear but the Inter Milan shot-stopper confidently noted:

"He is a very good player, he plays in a very good team, but they have to show they are the best because we are going to be there. We are going to defend Inter and give everything to win this final."

Haaland and Manchester City won the final eventually, but the goalkeeper kept the striker from making his mark.

Manchester United continue to work towards Onana's signing

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are said to be making strides in their negotiations to transfer David de Gea to Old Trafford. The ongoing talks between the two clubs indicate that Manchester United are eager to finalize a deal sooner rather than later.

The need for a new number one between the sticks was reportedly not in United's initial summer plans. However, according to Manchester Evening News, the situation surrounding David de Gea's tenure at Manchester United has significantly altered their trajectory.

The Spanish goalkeeper's future hangs in the balance, with his contract having run out last week. Despite ongoing discussions, the likelihood of his return to the club diminishes by the day.

As Manchester United prepare for their pre-season tour, starting with a game against Leeds in Norway, the prospect of having Onana could well bolster their confidence for the season. The goalkeeper's defiant spirit and ball-playing abilities could be just, what the Red Devils need as they face the challenges of the Premier League.

