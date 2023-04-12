"A menace to Bayern", "He was everywhere" - Fans wowed by Manchester City attacker's 'absolute monsterclass' in 3-0 UCL win

Manchester City fans were left wowed by Jack Grealish's display as the Cityzens romped to a 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday (April 11).

Pep Guardiola's men have taken full control of their quarterfinal tie against the Bavarians following their impressive win at the Etihad. The Premier League giants opened the scoring in the 27th minute through a wonder strike from Rodri. It was the Spaniard's first goal in the competition.

Bernardo Silva then added a second in the 70th minute when he headed home a brilliant cross from Erling Haaland. The Norweigan then bagged the third in the 76th minute from close range.

However, it was Grealish's performance that drew acclaim as the English attacker was relentless throughout. Not only did he show his attacking capabilities but also defensively helped break Bayern's possession up. None more so than for Silva's goal when he intercepted Dayot Upamecano.

Grealish's dribbling caused the Bavarians all sorts of problems. He completed three of four dribble attempts. He also won six of 10 ground duels in what was one of his best performances in a Manchester City shirt.

The English forward was criticized over the course of last season for a somewhat underwhelming debut campaign. His £100 million price tag seemed a tall order to live up to. But, tonight's showing has proven why Guardiola decided to pay a British transfer record in 2021 to lure Grealish to the Etihad.

One fan lauded City's #10 for being a menace:

"Grealish -A menace to Bayern. He was everywhere."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a magnificent performance from Grealish:

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan That’s excellent pressing from Grealish. Looks back behind him to see where Pavard is first and then cuts off the lane to him whilst pressing Upamaceno. Big improvement in his off-ball work when you consider how Real Madrid targeted his flank last season. That’s excellent pressing from Grealish. Looks back behind him to see where Pavard is first and then cuts off the lane to him whilst pressing Upamaceno. Big improvement in his off-ball work when you consider how Real Madrid targeted his flank last season.

Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_ The shifts Jack Grealish has been putting in off the ball! The blocks, the pressing, the covering, the tracking, the space creation... The shifts Jack Grealish has been putting in off the ball! The blocks, the pressing, the covering, the tracking, the space creation...

Johyan @JohyanCruyff The defensive work rate & ball retention from Bernardo Silva & Grealish tonight has been incredible The defensive work rate & ball retention from Bernardo Silva & Grealish tonight has been incredible

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy Foden doesn’t get into this team ahead of Grealish when he’s back Foden doesn’t get into this team ahead of Grealish when he’s back

Manny @Manny_Official Not sure what his stats are but every time I’ve watched him Grealish has played well for City. He’s had a good season. Not sure what his stats are but every time I’ve watched him Grealish has played well for City. He’s had a good season.

sissyphus, PhD @pepsburner dias grealish rodri alvarez bernardo ake ABSOLUTE MONSTERCLASS PERFORMANCES dias grealish rodri alvarez bernardo ake ABSOLUTE MONSTERCLASS PERFORMANCES

He was everywhere. Grealish -A menace to Bayern.He was everywhere. Grealish -A menace to Bayern. He was everywhere. 🔥

Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo booed by fans at the Etihad

Joao Cancelo was on the receiving end of jeers from City fans.

Joao Cancelo entered the fray in the 81st minute but was given a frosty reception by Manchester City fans. The Portuguese right-back joined Bayern on loan in January after a reported falling out with Guardiola.

He has not managed to cement himself as a regular starter for the Bavarians, featuring 12 times, scoring one goal and providing four assists. His move to Allianz Arena took many by surprise as he had long been Guardiola's first-choice right-back.

However, Cancelo's time at Manchester City could soon be coming to an end. The boos he received from fans indicated their stance on his spat with Guardiola. Reports claim that Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign the Portuguese defender.

This comes after the player has reportedly made it clear that he doesn't want to work under new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel. There is a £61 million buy option in his loan deal.

