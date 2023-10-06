“A Norwich goalkeeper would do a better job” – Mark Goldbridge offers honest opinion on Andre Onana at Manchester United

British YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has lambasted Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana for his performances this season. The internet personality, who is an ardent fan of the Red Devils, has questioned why the club replaced former shot-stopper David de Gea this summer.

Manchester United signed Onana from Inter Milan this summer for around £44 million after Erik ten Hag sanctioned De Gea's departure as a free agent.

The Cameroon international has had a dismal start to his career at Old Trafford. He has been extremely error-prone so far this season, with his latest mistake coming in the club's 3-2 UEFA Champions League loss to Galatasaray.

The former Ajax goalkeeper made a clumsy pass that Dries Mertens comfortably intercepted, forcing Casemiro to foul the Belgian in the box and receive a red card for his actions.

Goldbridge is fed up with Onana's performances as he claimed that a Norwich goalkeeper would do a better job than the Cameroonian. The Englishman wrote in his column for talkSPORT:

"I said back in spring that I wouldn't have replaced David de Gea and it's not because I don’t like Onana. I think he's a good goalkeeper. Replacing a goalkeeper at Man United should only happen when they retire, not when they're spending £50 million to replace someone in De Gea that was doing a good job. I just felt it was a year or two early."

He added:

"At the moment, I actually think a Norwich goalkeeper would do a better job. His distribution is poor and he doesn't look like he can save a shot. I've seen so many good goalkeepers that I’ve thought ‘oh he'd be a good signing’ and they come into the club and they struggle. That's what has happened with Onana. I think the enormity of the job doesn't get respected."

It remains to be seen whether Onana can turn things around at Manchester United.

"This is definitely an option" - Louis Saha urges Manchester United to sign Newcastle United star

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has urged the Red Devils to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Frenchman heaped praise on the Brazil international, whom he believes is a great option to bolster Ten Hag's squad.

Saha told Betfred (as quoted by The Mirror):

“He’s a great player and I followed him closely during his time in France with Lyon before he made the move to Newcastle. This is definitely an option that Manchester United can look at because Bruno is a quality midfielder but they also need to find midfielders that are best suited to Erik ten Hag’s style of play and vision."

The former Manchester United forward added:

“It’s not relevant for me to comment on whether I believe Bruno is worth £100million because the market is already mad enough as it is, but what I do know is that Bruno’s a great player.”

Guimaraes has seen his stock rise since his arrival at Newcastle from Olympique Lyon in January of 2022. He has become an instrumental aspect of Eddie Howe's revitalized and strong team.

The Brazilian midfielder recorded five goals and assists in 40 appearances across all competitions during the 2022-23 campaign. He helped his side achieve a top-four finish and Champions League football for the first time in two decades.