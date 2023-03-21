Fans on Twitter made an interesting observation about Real Madrid and Barcelona players as footage of the Spanish team's training emerged recently. La Roja are set to play Norway and Scotland in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier matches next.

Ahead of the match, Los Blancos stars Nacho and Dani Carvajal could be seen training together. The likes of Jordi Alba and others from the Blaugrana camp were seen standing together in a group. Los Blancos and the Catalan club recently played in the El Clasico, with Xavi's side winning the match 2-1.

Barca currently hold a 12-point advantage over Real Madrid in the race for the La Liga title. It seems like the rivalry at the club level has transferred to the international level as well.

Over the years, superstars from Barcelona and Los Blancos have made up the lion's share of the Spanish national team. While they achieved tremendous success between 2009 and 2012, La Roja have struggled to get going at the international level in recent years.

Hence, fans are questioning the unity of the group, with one pointing out that the rivalry between the two Spanish clubs is a real one. He wrote:

"That’s a real rivalry."

Another fan pointed out that there is no chemistry in the Spanish national team. He wrote:

"0 chemistry."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after images from Luis de La Fuente's team emerged:

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra There are "groups" inside Spain national team. Real Madrid and Barcelona players stay separated from each other. There are "groups" inside Spain national team. Real Madrid and Barcelona players stay separated from each other. @elchiringuitotv ‼️🇪🇸 There are "groups" inside Spain national team. Real Madrid and Barcelona players stay separated from each other. @elchiringuitotv https://t.co/aucWjrKzb5

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Barcelona & Real Madrid players in separate groups in Spain team training today. #rmalive 🟡 Barcelona & Real Madrid players in separate groups in Spain team training today. @elchiringuitotv 🇪🇸 Barcelona & Real Madrid players in separate groups in Spain team training today. @elchiringuitotv #rmalive 🔴🟡 https://t.co/IEbs7OG2jN

𝑹𝒊𝒏 𝑴𝒂𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂👑🤍🇪🇸 @MadridistaR0 @theMadridZone @elchiringuitotv It's not appropriate or good.. It's detrimental to the interest of the Spanish national team.. No matter what happens on the field during the domestic tournaments, they have to be good to each other in the national team camp.. @theMadridZone @elchiringuitotv It's not appropriate or good.. It's detrimental to the interest of the Spanish national team.. No matter what happens on the field during the domestic tournaments, they have to be good to each other in the national team camp..

Factos🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Rich_Liviing @theMadridZone @elchiringuitotv Otherwise Gavi and Balde will own Ceballos and Carvajal once more @theMadridZone @elchiringuitotv Otherwise Gavi and Balde will own Ceballos and Carvajal once more 😭😭

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently reacted to the defeat against Barcelona

Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona on March 19. The loss marked Los Blancos' third against the Catalan club across competitions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti, however, believes his team didn't deserve to lose the match. Speaking to the media after the game, the Italian manager said (via Los Blancos' official website):

We're further away than we were before and it's even more difficult now but we're going to give our all until the final game. We didn't deserve that defeat, to be honest. We tried everything, we played well and got the goal at the end. The game was won."

He added:

“We're sad, it's painful but we're proud of the performance we put in. It was a complete display from the first minute until the last. We haven't won it due to an off-side which was extremely doubtful and we're heading back to Madrid with those doubts still in our minds.”

Real Madrid currently have 56 points from 26 La Liga matches and considering they are 12 points behind Barcelona, it's highly unlikely Ancelotti's side can make a comeback in the title race.

