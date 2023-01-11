"A real talent", "Pogba regen" - Manchester United fans wowed by Erik ten Hag's decision to start teenage sensation against Charlton

Manchester United fans are enthused by Erik ten Hag's decision to hand teenager Kobbie Mainoo his debut in the side's Carabao Cup quarterfinal clash with Charlton Athletic. The two sides meet tonight (January 10) at Old Trafford.

Mainoo, 17, is a central midfielder whose stock has risen in the youth ranks of the Red Devils. He has made 15 appearances across competitions for United's youth sides, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

He's eliciting comparisons with former Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba for his energy, flair and physicality. Mainoo signed his first professional contract with the club in May last year.

The English teenager makes his senior team debut against Charlton after impressing for United's U23s. Ten Hag has rung the changes following his side's 3-1 win over Everton in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Tom Heaton comes into the Manchester United starting XI, replacing David de Gea. Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia will line up in defense.

As mentioned, Mainoo is in midfield and will be joined by Fred and Scott McTominay. The latter knows all about rising through the ranks at Old Trafford. Garnacho, Anthony Elanga, and Antony will be in attack.

The excitement over Ten Hag's starting XI stems from his decision to start Mainoo. Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Diogo Dalot hopes to stay at Manchester United for long time

Dalot is loving life at United.

Diogo Dalot has been in impressive form for Manchester United and has cemented himself as Ten Hag's first-choice right-back. He has made 22 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and assisting two.

The Portuguese also impressed for his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, displacing Manchester City's Joao Cancelo in the starting lineup. Dalot is proving why the Red Devils paid £19 million to sign him from Porto in 2018.

However, his deal with United expires in a year after the club triggered a one-year extension in his contract. Dalot has spoken of his love for the Old Trafford giants. He says that he wants to remain with the Red Devils in the long term. Dalot said (via the Daily Mail):

"I love this club, and I love to play for this club. Progressively, we are in a good direction as a team. For me, this is the most important part, and hopefully, individually, I can continue to help the team as I am doing."

Reports claim that Manchester United are accelerating talks with Dalot for the Portuguese right-back to sign a new long-term deal. Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Dalot's contract situation with interest.

