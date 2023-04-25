“About to go from bad to worse” – Chris Sutton offers his prediction for Premier League clash between Tottenham and Manchester United

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has backed Manchester United to secure all three points in their upcoming Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United are set to lock horns with the Lilywhites at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 27 April. Sutton predicted a 3-1 scoreline in favor of the Red Devils for the encounter.

The Englishman told the Daily Mail:

"Sorry, Tottenham, but your week is about to go from bad to worse. In the aftermath of losing 6-1 to Newcastle and sacking Cristian Stellini, United will inflict another defeat on you while anti-Daniel Levy songs fill the air."

United are currently in great form in the English top tier. Erik ten Hag's side have secured three consecutive victories in their last three Premier League games.

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table, having won 18 of their 30 league encounters this season. The Red Devils are level on points with third-placed Newcastle and have a game in hand over the Magpies.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are in a state of turmoil and have displayed poor form recently. The north London outfit sacked Antonio Conte following their 3-3 draw against Southampton on 18 March and appointed Cristian Stellini as caretaker manager.

The Lilywhites have only won one game in four league fixtures since. They suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United over the weekend (23 April). Tottenham conceded five goals within the first 21 minutes in a shocking display at St. James Park. Stellini was relieved of his duties following the brutal loss.

Tottenham are fifth in the table with 53 points in 32 matches, six fewer than United, who also have two games in hand.

Erik ten Hag sends confident message after Manchester United's win over Brighton

Manchester United secured a spot in the FA Cup final, beating Brighton & Hove Albion 7-6 on penalties in the semifinals on 23 April. This comes after the Red Devils suffered a brutal 3-0 defeat in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second-leg clash against Sevilla, which resulted in elimination.

Manchester United endured a disappointing 2-2 draw with the Spanish outfit in the first leg after late own goals from Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia.

Ten Hag insists that his team have proved that they can bounce back from tough results. The Dutch boss said on Sunday after the FA Cup match (via Sky Sports):

"It was the worst game of the season in Sevilla. What we've proved is we can deal with setbacks and bounce back between games, but now what we have to improve is bouncing back in a game, in difficult situations, in away stadiums, we have to show personality, carry on and stick to the plan."

With their win over Brighton, Manchester United have earned themselves the opportunity to win their second trophy of the season after their Carabao Cup victory. They will play Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.

