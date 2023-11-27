"Absolute wall", "Should definitely be our starter" - Real Madrid fans laud 'underrated' star's performance in 3-0 win over Cadiz

Real Madrid fans praised Andriy Lunin for his display in his team's 3-0 LaLiga win against Cadiz on Sunday (26 November).

The Ukraine international has been deputizing for Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal since the latter's injury earlier this month. The Spanish goalkeeper suffered a muscle issue right before his team's 3-0 UEFA 3-0 Champions League win over Braga on 8 November.

Lunin kept a clean sheet against Cadiz as his team scored three times at the other end. The most crucial of his four saves came in the 39th minute when he dove well to save an effort from Roger Marti and preserve his team's 1-0 lead.

The 24-year-old also recorded 12 recoveries during the game and half of his saves came from efforts inside the box. Rodry Goes was arguably the star of the show as he terrorized Cadiz's defense and scored a brace.

However, fans were also quick to recognize Lunin's efforts at the other end. After the game, one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Hes been incredible these matches, he should definitely be our starter"

Another added:

"Lunin's saves today were just as crucial as any goal scored, absolute wall! 🧱👐"

Here are some other reactions from fans on X:

Real Madrid overtook Girona in the table after the win against Cadiz. They now have 35 points from 14 matches but Girona, who trail them by a solitary point, also have a game in hand.

Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid's goalkeeper pecking order

Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought in from Chelsea on loan to deputize for Thibaut Courtois, who injured his ACL during this summer.

The Spaniard has since been the club's No. 1 goalkeeper, making 13 appearances and keeping six clean sheets. But his injury has allowed Andriy Lunin to get some rare playing time with Los Blancos.

The Ukrainian has started in all of Real Madrid's last three games across competitions, conceding just once during the process. Despite his impressive form, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Kepa will continue to be the club's first-choice goalkeeper upon his return.

The Italian tactician said, via MARCA:

"The important thing is that Lunin has been ready when Kepa was injured, I think he will return in the game against Granada."

Real Madrid host Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (29 November) before taking on Granada in LaLiga three days later.