“Absolutely colossal”, “Should get more credits” – Arsenal fans rave about ‘incredible’ display from Gunners defender in 4-0 win over Everton

Arsenal fans on Twitter showered praise on central defender Gabriel Magalhaes for his rock-solid performance at the back during the Premier League clash against Everton. The Gunners emerged victorious with a scoreline of 4-0 on Thursday, March 1.

Sean Dyche's team were the winners when the two sides met at Goodison Park earlier in the campaign. The Toffees, however, were blown away at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka opened the floodgates with his 40th minute strike. Gabriel Martinelli made it two just before the half-time break.

Even after heading into the tunnel with a healthy lead, the Gunners didn't lack intensity in the second half. Club captain Martin Odegaard made it 3-0 in the 71st minute before Martinelli completed his brace in the 80th minute to add to Everton's misery. The match ended 4-0 in favor of the hosts.

Magalhaes set an example with his defensive masterclass. He made two interceptions, won four aerial duels, and completed 76 passes during the clash against Everton.

Magalhaes, along with William Saliba, has formed a solid partnership at the heart of the Gunners' defense this season. The Brazilian has made 33 appearances for his club this season, helping the team keep 15 clean sheets.

Mikel Arteta's team, meanwhile, extended their lead over defending champions Manchester City at the top of the table. The north Londoners now have 60 points from 25 matches and are five points clear of Guardiola's side.

While the win against Everton was a showcase performance, Magalhaes, deservingly, garnered the most eyeballs. One fan on Twitter claimed:

Another noted that the defender is under-appreciated. He wrote:

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans across Twitter after Gabriel Magalhaes' display against Everton:

Doc @karthikadhaigal Saka and Martinelli stole the show but this guy is just as important to the team. Absolutely colossal player. Saka and Martinelli stole the show but this guy is just as important to the team. Absolutely colossal player. https://t.co/eZS7OfztiD

Arsenalism™ @goonerverse_ Petition for a personalized chant for my man Gabriel Magalhães Petition for a personalized chant for my man Gabriel Magalhães https://t.co/JxyyJW6ACk

UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ @UPYOURARSENAL04 Gabriel Magalhaes superb defending stopped us from going 0-1 down, which gave us the platform to go on score these goals. Unbelievable Defender Gabriel Magalhaes superb defending stopped us from going 0-1 down, which gave us the platform to go on score these goals. Unbelievable Defender❤ https://t.co/sf0tDXgFOM

ZIMBO•GUNNERS @ZimboGunners Best CB in the league right now

Gabriel Magalhães Best CB in the league right nowGabriel Magalhães https://t.co/o0ctQQjyap

Dani @naphtrax Gabriel Magalhaes. My lord what a defender. His passing was nuts today man. Plus his usual defensive levels. Gabriel Magalhaes. My lord what a defender. His passing was nuts today man. Plus his usual defensive levels.

M 🇭🇺 @matyinger14 Gabriel Magalhaes. Just the usual incredible performance Gabriel Magalhaes. Just the usual incredible performance

JOY @jemssynaquerida Gabriel Magalhães should get more credits. He has been superb. Gabriel Magalhães should get more credits. He has been superb.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal will return to action on March 4 as the league leaders host Bournemouth in a Premier League home clash.

Bournemouth are currently in the relegation zone with 21 points on the board from 24 matches. They are languishing in the 19th spot in the table.

Given Arteta's team's recent run of form, they are expected to win the game and build on their lead over Manchester City. However, in the Premier League, no match is a foregone conclusion regardless of recent form.

