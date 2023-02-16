Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu was brutally criticized by fans on Twitter for his disappointing performance against Manchester City in the Gunners' crucial Premier League clash at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's men lost by a scoreline of 3-1 and have now lost their last 11 Premier League matches against the Cityzens.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's side after Takehiro Tomiyasu gifted him the ball. The 24-year-old's backpass left Aaron Ramsdale in no-man's-land and De Bruyne dinked the ball past the English keeper with his left foot to find the back of the net.

Arteta's team, however, made a spirited comeback. They started to get a grip on proceedings, which eventually saw them get back on level terms. After Granit Xhaka played a lobbed pass through to Eddie Nketiah, the attacker collided with Ederson, resulting in referee Anthony Taylor awarding a penalty. Bukayo Saka calmly converted from the spot.

The Gunners, however, were error prone in the second half and were punished by the away side. Jack Grealish made it 2-1 as his effort deflected off Tomiyasu and flew past Ramsdale. Erling Haaland made it 3-1 to fire City to the top of the table.

With the score at 1-0, Tomiyasu had an opportunity to score the equalizer, but he missed his left-footed volley from inside the box.

Fans expressed their displeasure with the full-back's performance on social media. Here are some of the reactions from the Gunners' fans on Twitter:

SJ @316simsim Tomiyasu to me was always the weak link in this team for a while. Solid but limits are kind of clear to see but he's been unlucky too

🇳🇱 @bergkvmp Tomiyasu & Xhaka hurry up and learn to speak Arabic

karol @karol_d18 @AFCMax9 He's absolutely woeful don't know how he plays or why our fan base love him so much

Pundit lauds Arsenal players for what they did after Takehiro Tomiyasu's error against Manchester City

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Despite Tomiyasu's error against Manchester City, Arsenal players immediately consoled him and encouraged him to get on with the match. BBC pundit Phil McNulty commended the players for their display of character. He wrote (via The Boot Room):

"Several Arsenal players, led by captain Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko, went straight over to Takehiro Tomiyasu after that mistake to offer instant support and consolation."

The Gunners, however, are slowly letting the league slip away from them. They need to get back to form as soon as possible if they want to beat City to the title.

