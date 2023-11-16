"Absolutely disgraceful" - Arsenal fans lose their minds as leaked VAR audio reveals how Bruno Guimaraes escaped red card after Jorginho foul

Arsenal fans are livid after leaked VAR audio of Bruno Guimaraes' potential red card during the Premier League clash with Newcastle United on November 4 emerged.

The Gunners lost 1-0, their first league defeat, courtesy of Anthony Gordon's controversial goal. Guimaraes elbowed Jorginho on the side of the head during the game. The Brazilian, though, escaped a red card.

While PGMOL have released the VAR audio leading up to Gordon's winner, they kept Guimaraes' red card check under wraps. An Instagram account named leakedlineups, though, has released the footage.

The conversation between VAR referee Andy Madley, assistant VAR Stuart Burt, and on-pitch referee Stuart Atwell went as follows. Madley says (via GOAL):

"I’m just going to check potential serious foul play. He goes into the player… so he lifts his arm up because he’s going into the defender, for me. Just have a look at this for me Stu (AVAR) as well mate.

"So he sees the player, he puts his arm up and there’s a glancing blow on the side of his head but for me, that’s not used as a weapon. That’s not violent conduct. Are you happy with that as well?"

Burt responded:

"Yeah, it’s not nice, but I don’t think it’s any more than a yellow card mate."

Madley concluded:

"Yeah, it doesn’t reach the threshold. Stuart (Attwell – referee) it’s check complete, check complete."

The leaked audio stirred up fan outrage, with one tweeting:

"Absolutely disgraceful… @FA_PGMOL."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta fumed at VAR following Newcastle clash

Anthony Gordon's goal against Arsenal had three potential foul-play incidents in the build-up. Gordon's onside status initially was in doubt. Moreover, there were question marks about whether the ball had gone out of play before Joe Willock whipped in the cross.

Joelinton also had a coming together with Gabriel Magalhes inside the area, raising doubts about a potential foul. The goal was eventually allowed to stand after the VAR check.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta expressed his frustration at the decision (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano X):

“How this goal stands, in the Premier League … this league we say is the best in the world. I have been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed.”

Arsenal, though, responded well to the setback. They have had two wins across competitions, with their latest coming against Burnley (3-1) on November 11 in the league.

Arteta's side are third in the Premier League with 27 points from 12 games, trailing leaders Manchester City by a point. Arsenal return to action on November 25 following the international break, taking on Brentford away.