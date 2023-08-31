"Absolutely hilarious business", "Useless owners and board" - Manchester United fans react as club agree loan deal for PL club's outcast

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a loan deal with Tottenham Hotspur for left-back Sergio Reguilon. However, the Spaniard's proposed move has been met with major backlash from fans.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Reguilon is undergoing a medical on Friday (August 31). The Spurs left-back looks set to come in as the emergency replacement for Luke Shaw who's set for weeks on the sidelines.

Manchester United had been in talks with Chelsea for Marc Cucurella, but the Blues wouldn't allow a termination clause. United then turned their attention to Reguilon, and Spurs are allowing a break clause, which will come to fruition in January.

The 26-year-old will be handed the opportunity to revive his career, which has taken a dip since moving to Tottenham. He was in the Red Devils' sights in 2020, but Spurs agreed a buy-back clause with Real Madrid to sign him for £28 million.

However, Reguilon has struggled in north London, featuring 67 times across competitions in three years. He has scored two goals and provided nine assists and was sent out on loan at Atletico Madrid last season.

Nevertheless, the left-back lacked game time with the La Liga giants, appearing just 12 times. His future has been uncertain since returning to Tottenham, but he has been handed a fresh opportunity at Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's side have been handed massive defensive blows at the start of the season. Shaw has reportedly been ruled out for 10 weeks with a muscular injury, while Tyrell Malacia is out with a knee injury for the foreseeable future.

However, fans have made it clear that they're unhappy with the signing of Reguilon. One laid into the higher-ups at Old Trafford, tweeting:

"We are finished. Useless owners and board."

A Tottenham fan mocked United over the deal:

"Absolutely hilarious business."

Here's how X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Red Devils' agreement with Spurs for Reguilon:

