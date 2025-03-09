AC Milan make decision on signing Joao Felix permanently from Chelsea - Reports

Chelsea attacker Joao Felix, who is on-loan at AC Milan, is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of his temporary spell. According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are unlikely to make a permanent move for the Portuguese star.

A late move in the January transfer window saw the 25-year-old move from London to Milan, hoping to receive regular game time. With the Blues, he was largely relegated to appearances in the Conference League and cup fixtures, starting just three times in the league.

Chelsea thus decided to send him away for six months to AC Milan, a move that came as a shock to many. Felix had a decent loan spell two seasons ago at Stamford Bridge and made a permanent return in the summer from Atletico Madrid for a reported £46 million fee.

The attacker hit the ground running for Sergio Conceicao's side, scoring a goal on his debut. However, his form has fallen in recent appearances, with the manager even openly expressing his frustrations with his movement, saying (via press conference):

"He can't stay away from the goal and sometimes he moves in areas he shouldn't..."

In all, he has collected just one goal and one assist in nine appearances for AC Milan, justifying their decision to not seek a permanent move in the summer.

Chelsea star expresses confidence in reaching 2 goals set for squad by Enzo Maresca

James is confident of his team's abilities.

Chelsea defender Reece James has stated that he is certain the side will both qualify for the Champions League and win the Conference League. The 25-year-old insisted that it was necessary to keep the momentum going and string wins together.

He said (via the club website):

"We have another game in a few days against Leicester and now it’s the business end of the season. It’s time to kick on and keep the wins going. Building momentum is key. We have our goals of winning the Conference League and qualifying for the Champions League. I have zero doubts in achieving that. We look forward to our next few games."

After a strong start to the season that saw them garner attention in the title race picture, Enzo Maresca's men have fallen flat to begin 2025. With just two wins in their last 11 league games, they have been caught up by the pack and risk finishing outside the Champions League places.

The Conference League, however, seems to be an almost guaranteed opportunity of silverware for Chelsea. The side look well clear of any other team remaining in the tournament and look set to progress to the last eight after their first leg win over FC Copenhagen.

