"Achilles heel this season", "Costs us this game again" - Chelsea fans point out key reason for 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich

Chelsea fans on social media are blaming the defence as the main reason for the loss against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 17. The Blues lost 3-1 at the Allianz Arena, with three individual errors costing Enzo Maresca's side.
The FIFA Club World Cup champions made their way back ot the UEFA Champions League after two years and were given a reality check. Bayern Munich controlled the game and secured a win to start their campaign in fine style.
An own goal from Trevoh Chalobah gave the home the lead, before Harry Kane fell over Moises Caicedo, won a penalty, and put it away with ease to make it 2-0. Cole Palmer made it 2-1 within two minutes, helping Chelsea get back in the game, but they failed to add another before half-time.
A poor pass from Malo Gusto under pressure put Kane through on goal, and the Bayern Munich star made no mistake to seal the win. The fans were quick to point the finger at the defenders today and posted:
Enzo Maresca spoke to the media after the game, saying that his side did well to start, but failed to take the lead. He believes that they could have controlled the game if they made the most of their early chances and said:
"I think the first 20 minutes, we started very well, created two chances without conceding nothing. Then we conceded a goal we can avoid. The dynamic then changed a little bit."
The Italian manager also hit out at the referee for not sending off Jonathan Tah and said:
"When the intention is to kick another player, why is it not a red card? The referee said it was not aggressive enough. If the intention is to do that, then it is a red card. For me, there is not any doubt."
Tah was spotted throwing a punch at Joao Pedro in the buildup to Cole Palmer's goal, but was only shown a yellow card.
Cole Palmer comments on Chelsea's loss to Bayern Munich
Cole Palmer spoke to the media after the 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich, saying that they deserved more from the game. He believes that they lacked concentration, and it cost them the match. He said (via Absolute Chelsea):
"Yeah [frustrating]. We deserved more. We started well, had early chances but when you make mistakes at the highest level it's difficult. There was a lack of concentration, not managing the moments correct. We showed we can play against one of the best teams in the competition. We deserved more to be honest. The manager said to us before we can go toe-to-toe. It's a good learning curve and to be back in the competition is nice."
Chelsea face Manchester United next in the Premier League on Saturday, September 20, at Old Trafford.