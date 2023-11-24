"Actually think that the players would be happy if Ten Hag was sacked" - Pundit believes the Manchester United boss has lost the dressing room

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Erik ten Hag will not be Manchester United manager at the end of the season. The Spaniard insists that the Dutch manager has lost command of his team amid their struggles this season.

The Red Devils had a poor start to the 2023-24 campaign. Ten Hag's side were eighth in the Premier League table after five wins and losses each just two matchdays ago.

The former Ajax boss has been able to regain some traction in recent weeks though. Manchester United secured back-to-back victories over Fulham and Luton Town in their last two league fixtures.

Their European form, however, has not seen a similar upturn. The Red Devils are at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group table after suffering three losses in four games.

Enrique insists that Ten Hag is unwanted at Old Trafford as he told Grosvenor Sport (via Express Sport):

“I think he has lost the dressing room. I’m not sure how long Manchester United will keep him for but I don’t think they have any chance of making the top four this season. The players should still go out and perform regardless, but it’s true that when you like the manager you play better for them."

The former Liverpool star added:

“I don’t believe that this is the case at Manchester United. I actually think that the players would be happy if Ten Hag was sacked. They want someone else and they don’t believe that he is the right man. I don’t think he has the backing of many players in the dressing room anymore – he’s lost it.”

Ten Hag joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer and led them to their first trophy since 2017 - the EFL Cup. He also helped them to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

"He has not lived up" - Pundit slams 'hugely disappointing Manchester United star for poor form this season

Former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino has criticized Manchester United winger Antony for his poor form this season. The pundit insists that the Brazilian forward has not lived up to his expectations at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils secured Antony's services from Ajax ahead of the 2022-23 campaign for a club-record fee of €100 million. After more than a year at the club, the Brazil international has scored just four Premier League goals in 34 games.

He is yet to register a goal contribution in 12 appearances across competitions this season. Cascarino highlighted Antony's expensive signing fee and the time he's had to settle in at Manchester United.

When asked to name his winner for the 'Flop of the Season' award so far, he told talkSPORT:

"He's been hugely disappointing. For a player that's been in the Premier League for a year and not seemingly improved from where he was last year, I would probably go Antony. Man United need him to be a really big star for them, they paid a lot of money - £80m for him. He's not lived up to that in any shape or form."

The Red Devils' forwards have combined for just one league goal this season. It was scored by Marcus Rashford against Arsenal back in September.