The Premier League's Twitter account produced a hilarious gaffe when they incorrectly tweeted that West Ham United had taken a 7-0 lead over Chelsea.

The Hammers raced into an early 1-0 lead at the London Stadium on Sunday (August 20) through Nayef Aguerd's 7th-minute header. Poor defending from the visiting Blues allowed the Moroccan to creep in at the back post.

However, the Premier League's Twitter account jumped the gun and claimed that David Moyes' side had taken a massive 7-0 lead. They tweeted:

"GOAL West Ham 7-0 Chelsea (7 mins). The hosts take an early lead as debutant James Ward-Prowse whips a corner to the far post, where Nayef Aguerd rises highest to head home."

The tweet has since been deleted, but fans have already started making jokes. One fan reposted the tweet and captioned it:

"West Ham come flying out the traps and are 7-0 up after just 7 minutes. That’s a goal a minute. Quite extraordinary stuff!"

Another thanked the admin for tweeting the incorrect scoreline:

"Admin actually gave us the score line of the game. We love you boyy."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the hilarious slip-up from the Premier League's Twitter account:

Chelsea youngster Carney Chukwuemeka enthused with squad at Mauricio Pochettino's disposal

Carney Chukwuemeka has talked up Chelsea's team unity.

The Blues have yet again spent big this summer, luring the likes of Moises Caicedo (£115 million) and Romeo Lavia (£58 million) to Stamford Bridge. The former started on the bench for the clash against West Ham.

Carney Chukwuemeka was an arrival last summer at west London, and he has seen a ton of talent come and go since. However, he's enthusiastic about the squad that's being put together by Mauricio Pochettino.

He talked up the team spirit now at the club, telling Chelsea's website:

“The vibes within the squad now are unimaginable."

He added:

“You can’t name one person that doesn’t fit in with everyone. Everyone is together. We bounce off each other on and off the pitch. That helps because building a relationship with each other off."

Caicedo's arrival could particularly be a game-changer for the Blues following a sensational season with Brighton & Hove Albion. He's regarded as one of the Premier League's best holding midfielders.

Chukwuemeka commented on his signing by highlighting what he can bring to Pochettino's side:

“Moises can bring strength and power out of possession. Technically he is amazing on the ball. He can bring a lot of control to our midfield. He can help in and out of possession, box to box, full of energy, so it’s a top signing for us.”

Chelsea fans may hope that most of their business is done, as it will be vital that Pochettino has a settled group this season. Constant changes proved problematic for former manager Graham Potter last season.