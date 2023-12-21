"Advantage Alaves", "Lord help us" - Real Madrid fans unhappy as 29-year-old star starts in La Liga fixture

Fans have reacted to goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga starting for Real Madrid in their La Liga clash at Deportivo Alaves on Thursday (December 21).

Kepa, 29, has been on loan from Chelsea for the season but is yet to fully convince the club faithful. The Spaniard has kept six clean sheets in 14 games across competitions, including five in 10 outings in the league, where Los Blancos are two points behind Girona (44) after 17 games.

After warming the bench for the last three La Liga games after returning from injury, Kepa returns to Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI, but fans are not too enthused with the change. One reckons Kepa starting is an advantage for Alaves, tweeting:

"Advantage Alaves"

Another chimed in:

"Kepa? Lord help us"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With Andriy Lunin in goal, Los Blancos have had four shutouts in nine games across competitions, including thrice in seven La Liga games. Having started the last five league games, the Ukrainian starts from the bench at Alaves as Madrid seek a winning end to 2023.

What has Kepa Arrizabalaga said about his Real Madrid future?

Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Real Madrid's on-loan custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga knows that he's only at the club for the season, for now. However, the Spaniard wishes to stay beyond the summer, when his loan spell - which has now option to buy - expires.

He has had a decent start to his stint in the Spanish capital. In an interview with the Daily Mail in October (via SB Nation), Kepa expressed hope of making his deal permanent:

“I’d say it has been a very positive two months. We’ve started the season well .and it’s a long season, but we’re on the right path. So, I’d say it has been a positive start, but I know any grade for my performances this season will be given at the end of the campaign.

“I said it then, and I still hope to stay. But we haven’t spoken about that or negotiated anything yet. It’s only October, and we’re focused on the busy schedule.”

An adductor injury sustained in November kept the lanky Spaniard out of action for four games across competitions. In that period, Andriy Lunin grabbed his opportunity with both hands and kept Kepa out of the XI for a while even after he became available to play.