"After such a long wait, we’ll finally see Ronaldo ball" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr in AFC Champions League

Fans are ecstatic to see Cristiano Ronaldo starting for Al-Nassr in their AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg at Al-Fayha on Wednesday (February 14).

Having returned from a calf issue in the 2-0 friendly loss to Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup last week, the 39-year-old will start his club side's first competitive game of the year.

It's his first competitive game since a 4-1 Saudi Pro League win on December 30 at Al-Taawoun, where he scored once. Having not been fit for the China friendlies last month - forcing their postponement - and the Inter Miami clash on February 1, Ronaldo drew a blank as Al-Alami lost to their league rivals in the Riyadh Season Cup.

However, fans expect Ronaldo to have a huge outing in his first AFC knockout-round fixture. One tweeted:

"After such a long wait, we will finally see Ronaldo ball"

Another chimed in:

"Today, the GOAT plays"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Luis Castro's side topped their AFC Champions League group, going unbeaten in six games, winning four.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history. Despite turning 39 recently, he has shown little signs of slowing down anytime soon.

In his first full season in Saudi Arabian football, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has rolled back the years with a series of sizzling performances for Al-Nassr. In 25 games across competitions, he has 24 goals and 11 assists.

That includes a league-leading 20 goals and nine assists in 18 games in the league, where Al-Alami only trail runaway pacesetters Al-Hilal (53) by seven points after 19 games.

The Al-Nassr captain has also scored thrice in his debut AFC Champions League campaign and also provided an assist in four games. His other goal in competitive club football this season came in two games in the King's Cup.

Coming off a 54-goal 2023 for club and country - the most by any player last year - Ronaldo will look to continue from where he left off ahead of the European Championship with Portugal this summer in Germany.