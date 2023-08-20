"Ain't good enough for Chelsea", "Right footed Antony" - Blues fans slam star for 'awful' performance in 3-1 loss against West Ham

Chelsea fans slammed winger Mykhaylo Mudryk for his performance in their 3-1 loss against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, August 20.

The Blues found themselves a goal down in the seventh minute after Nayef Aguerd gave West Ham the lead from a corner. The visitors then got into the game and restored parity via Carney Chukwuemeka in the 28th minute.

The midfielder, however, suffered a knee injury and was replaced in the 46th minute by Mudryk. The winger had another disappointing outing in a Chelsea shirt. He created two chances, made just three accurate crosses of his attempted seven, and completed 12 of his 16 passes.

The clash against West Ham marked Mudryk's 18th game for the Blues since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk for a whopping €100 million in January. He hasn't scored a single goal for the club so far and made just two assists.

Chelsea fans online were disappointed with another poor performance from the Ukrainian winger as one fan on Twitter (X) wrote:

"Anytime i see Mudryk, i see a right footed Antony. 2 fools whose ego don't match their abilities."

Here are some more reactions from the Blues fans online to Mudryk's performance against West Ham:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chelsea suffer a disappointing defeat against West Ham United

The Blues' new era under Mauricio Pochettino hasn't had the best starts despite a notable improvement in performance on the pitch.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season and sacked two permanent managers - Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. They appointed Pochettino earlier this summer to rectify the situation.

The Argentine's impact has been visible in terms of the performances but the Blues are still without a win in two games. They dominated against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last weekend but could only get a 1-1 draw.

They again were the better side against West Ham on Sunday but failed to convert their chances. After Carney Chukwuemeka nullified Nayef Aguerd's goal, Chelsea were in complete ascendency in the first half.

They had a glorious opportunity to make it 2-1 after Raheem Sterling was fouled in the box in the 42nd minute. However, Enzo Fernandez missed the resulting penalty.

The Blues started the second half well but Michail Antonio scored against the run of play in the 53rd minute with a ferocious strike.

Aguerd was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card in the 67th minute, with Chelsea fans hoping it would spur their side on. Pochettino's side had 76% possession and 17 attempts on goal but couldn't find an equalizer.

Debutant Moises Caicedo then conceded a penalty which was well dispatched by Lucas Paqueta in the 95th minute to seal the win for West Ham.