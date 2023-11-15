Al-Ittihad decide new manager; Jose Mourinho’s hopes of joining forces with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia dashed - Reports

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have decided to move forward with the appointment of Marcelo Gallardo, ending talk of Jose Mourinho taking over the role. The Saudi club will offer Gallardo a contract that will see him replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm of the club's affairs.

Months after leading them to the Saudi league crown, Nuno Espirito Santo lost his job after a disappointing start to the season. The Portuguese manager won just two of his final nine matches in charge of the side despite of a quality side.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al-Ittihad have decided to move forward with Argentine manager Marcelo Gallardo, who joins the club on a deal until 2025. There is also the option to extend the deal for a further two years until 2027.

As per German Garcia Grova, AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho was one of the options considered by the Saudi club, but the legendary manager preferred to remain in Italy. He was previously contacted by Cristiano Ronaldo, who tried to recruit him to the Middle Eastern country.

Al-Ittihad also approached another former Real Madrid boss, Julien Lopetegui to become their new manager. The Spaniard turned down the offer, preferring to remain in England where he hopes to secure a job with a Premier League side.

Gallardo will join the club as a very highly-rated manager after his exploits in Argentina with River Plate. He won the Copa Libertadores twice and the Copa Sudamericana once, and won the Argentinean league once, as well.

The Argentine tactician is known for his beautifully crafted pattern of football, and multiple European sides were reported to have coveted him in recent years. Gallardo will be tasked with getting the best out of the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Fabinho, who joined the Saudi giants this summer.

Jose Mourinho out of reach of Al-Ittihad, set for Europe stay

Al-Ittihad were ambitious in their pursuit of a new manager as they looked to remain at the summit of Saudi football. Their inquiry into the possible appointment of Jose Mourinho would probably have been successful if the approach was made in the offseason.

Mourinho turned down the offer as he prefers to focus on managing his Italian club until the end of the season, at least. There may be future approaches for the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss from Saudi Arabia, but he remains in Europe for now.

Al-Ittihad have their work cut out for them this season as they currently sit in fifth place in the league standings, 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal. They also have the small issue of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled for Riyadh in December, which will be a big test for Gallardo.