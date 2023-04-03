Alan Shearer brutalizes Chelsea's 'stupid' and 'ridiculous' strategy after Graham Potter's sacking

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer recently ridiculed Chelsea's hierarchy for their decision to sack manager Graham Potter.

The iconic English striker condemned the Blues' owners for investing large amounts of money and backing the English boss only to sack him within seven months of his appointment.

Shearer said (via the Evening Standard):

“Who on earth goes to a football club, pays over £20m for the manager and his staff, puts him on a five of six-year contract, on £10m-a-year, gives them a ridiculous amount of players with a stupid amount of money that’s been spent... and sacks him seven months later? It could only happen in football.”

He added:

“You talk about bringing all your staff in and recruitment guys, you can’t tell me the recruitment guys have looked at [the list of players signed] and thought, ‘This is the way we’re going to go, that’s our plan’. Anyone with a football brain will tell you that signing that amount of players is not going to work.”

Chelsea have, in fact, spent an exorbitant amount of money this season since Todd Boehly and a consortium of investors purchased the club last summer. The Blues have spent in excess of a whopping £600 million over two transfer windows.

The west London outfit could fill out an entire starting lineup comprising of signings alone, having secured the services of 14 players this term.

Chelsea have been in disappointing form this season despite two busy transfer windows. The Blues spent the majority of the campaign in 10th place in the Premier League table.

Following their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa over the weekend, the club have moved down to the bottom half of the league (11th).

"We want to thank Graham sincerely" - Chelsea announce interim boss after Graham Potter sacking

After just seven months in charge, Graham Potter has departed Stamford Bridge. Chelsea's notorious reputation for being ruthless with managers under former owner Roman Abramovich seems to have remained with the club.

The west London outfit will now see three different people managing the club in just one season, as Thomas Tuchel and Potter have both been sacked in the same campaign.

Chelsea have announced that Bruno Saltor will become interim boss at Stamford Bridge. The former Brighton & Hove Albion defender was brought into the club by Potter but has remained despite the English boss' departure.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have bid farewell to Potter as they said (per Chelsea's official website):

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome."

The statement added:

"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high."

