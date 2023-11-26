Alan Shearer impressed by what £100m-rated Arsenal and Manchester United target did against Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer was thoroughly impressed by Arsenal and Manchester United target Evan Ferguson's goal for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, November 25.

After Anthony Elanaga gave Nottingham the lead, Ferguson equalized in the 26th minute. The 19-year-old's goal showcased his immaculate touch and the finish was of the highest order as well.

Shearer heaped praise on the young Irishman when analyzing the strike on BBC's Match of the Day. He said (via The Boot Room):

“This is a wonderful touch by Evan Ferguson to set himself up and then just to guide it into the corner there.”

Ferguson has now scored six goals in 12 Premier League appearances this term, equalling the tally he amassed in 19 appearances last season.

The youngster's quality and maturity beyond his age in front of the goal make him one of the brightest prospects in the league. Top English clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal, are reportedly keen on signing the player. Ferguson is expected to cost around £100 million, as per The Boot Room.

The Gunners looked a bit lackluster in the attack in their recent Premier League game against Brentford on November 25. They won 1-0 through an 89th-minute strike from Kai Havertz.

United are also looking to bolster their attack. Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is yet to open his tally in the Premier League despite playing nine matches. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, has scored only once in 16 appearances across competitions this season.

Young Ferguson is on both the club's radar. The only issue with the player is his inexperience, as he has only made 32 Premier League appearances so far, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville lauds "solid" Arsenal

Manchester United legend Gary Neville reacted to Arsenal's latest Premier League away win against Brentford. It took the Gunners 89 minutes to break the deadlock through Havertz.

While it wasn't a dominating win for Mikel Arteta's side, Gary Neville thinks the Gunners are doing the most important thing, which is to rack up the points. He wrote on social media platform X:

"Arsenal are in a good place. Not at their best so the hype isn’t big, but they’re solid and getting the job done. Perfect for a team looking to win a title that haven’t before."

Arteta's side moved atop the Premier League table with the win against Brentford. They have 30 points from 13 matches and lead second-placed Manchester City by a point.