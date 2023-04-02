"All Casemiro's fault" "Nothing short of embarrassing" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United suffer damaging 2-0 defeat against Newcastle

Manchester United put in a shocking performance as they were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United on Sunday (April 2). The Magpies have displaced the Red Devils into third place with their impressive win.
The Red Devils were put under early pressure by the Magpies. Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea produced a fine double save to deny Alexander Isak's header and then a deflection off Jacob Murphy in the 15th minute. Luke Shaw was given a torrid time on the left flank in the early stages. Murphy showed flashes of brilliance and caused the English left-back plenty of issues.
Sean Longstaff went close with a fierce strike in the 38th minute that flew just past De Gea's goal. Joe Willock should have put Newcastle 1-0 up in the 39th minute. However, the English midfielder sent his shot high over the bar. Eddie Howe's men were spurning chance after chance.
Manchester United's best chance of the first half fell to Antony. The Brazilian crept in at the back post in the 21st minute to meet Luke Shaw's corner. However, his volley was off-target.
Ten Hag's men were still being dominated in the early stages of the second half. Fabian Schar tried his luck at goal in the 56th minute from 30 yards but the ball sailed wide of De Gea's goal.
Newcastle finally took a deserved lead in the 64th minute. Bruno Guimaraes' cross was headed across goal by Allan Saint-Maximin. Willock met the ball with a header of his own to send St James' Park into bedlam.
De Gea kept Manchester United in the game with an unbelievable save in the 75th minute to deny Joelinton's header. The Spanish shot-stopper tipped the ball onto the bar before Schar sent a header towards goal that Anthony Martial did well to clear off the line.
Howe's men secured all three points in the 88th minute when Callum Wilson flicked in Kieran Trippier's superb free kick. The result means Newcastle move above the Red Devils into third on goal difference. It was a dreadful performance from Ten Hag's men, with one fan tweeting:
"Our past three PL games have been nothing short of embarrassing."
Meanwhile, another fan is blaming Casemiro's four-match suspension on the defeat:
"This is all Casemiro’s fault when you deep it."
Here's how Twitter reacted to a poor showing from the Red Devils at St James' Park:
Bayern Munich are willing to allow Marcel Sabitzer to join Manchester United permanently
German outlet Sport1 reports that Bayern will not stand in Sabitzer's way if the Austrian wants to join Manchester United permanently in the summer. The Austrian midfielder is on loan at Old Trafford until the end of the season. He has been handed more game time by Ten Hag than he was afforded at the Allianz Arena.
Sabitzer has featured nine times across competitions, scoring one goal. His future is uncertain given that he is set to return to Bayern as it stands. But if the Red Devils do want to sign him permanently, they appear to have the go-ahead from his parent club.
Bayern reportedly want between £13.2 million and £17.6 million to part with Sabitzer. He has two years left on his contract at the Allianz Arena.