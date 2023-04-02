"All Casemiro's fault" "Nothing short of embarrassing" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United suffer damaging 2-0 defeat against Newcastle

Manchester United put in a shocking performance as they were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United on Sunday (April 2). The Magpies have displaced the Red Devils into third place with their impressive win.

The Red Devils were put under early pressure by the Magpies. Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea produced a fine double save to deny Alexander Isak's header and then a deflection off Jacob Murphy in the 15th minute. Luke Shaw was given a torrid time on the left flank in the early stages. Murphy showed flashes of brilliance and caused the English left-back plenty of issues.

Sean Longstaff went close with a fierce strike in the 38th minute that flew just past De Gea's goal. Joe Willock should have put Newcastle 1-0 up in the 39th minute. However, the English midfielder sent his shot high over the bar. Eddie Howe's men were spurning chance after chance.

Manchester United's best chance of the first half fell to Antony. The Brazilian crept in at the back post in the 21st minute to meet Luke Shaw's corner. However, his volley was off-target.

Ten Hag's men were still being dominated in the early stages of the second half. Fabian Schar tried his luck at goal in the 56th minute from 30 yards but the ball sailed wide of De Gea's goal.

Newcastle finally took a deserved lead in the 64th minute. Bruno Guimaraes' cross was headed across goal by Allan Saint-Maximin. Willock met the ball with a header of his own to send St James' Park into bedlam.

De Gea kept Manchester United in the game with an unbelievable save in the 75th minute to deny Joelinton's header. The Spanish shot-stopper tipped the ball onto the bar before Schar sent a header towards goal that Anthony Martial did well to clear off the line.

Howe's men secured all three points in the 88th minute when Callum Wilson flicked in Kieran Trippier's superb free kick. The result means Newcastle move above the Red Devils into third on goal difference. It was a dreadful performance from Ten Hag's men, with one fan tweeting:

"Our past three PL games have been nothing short of embarrassing."

Meanwhile, another fan is blaming Casemiro's four-match suspension on the defeat:

"This is all Casemiro’s fault when you deep it."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a poor showing from the Red Devils at St James' Park:

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



From the title race to the Europa League spots in weeks. Manchester United will fall out of the top four tomorrow if Tottenham avoid defeat to Everton.From the title race to the Europa League spots in weeks. Manchester United will fall out of the top four tomorrow if Tottenham avoid defeat to Everton. 👀 From the title race to the Europa League spots in weeks. https://t.co/QghLVyva0x

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten Manchester United are playing like Newcastle United before they were taken over. Manchester United are playing like Newcastle United before they were taken over.

tom @utdcynical This is all Casemiro’s fault when you deep it This is all Casemiro’s fault when you deep it

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck Our form against the big teams away is just really really poor. #MUFC Our form against the big teams away is just really really poor. #MUFC

ً @utdrobbo Our past three PL games have been nothing short of embarrassing. Our past three PL games have been nothing short of embarrassing.

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams I say it every game but the technical ability & retention in Uniteds team is so spooky. I say it every game but the technical ability & retention in Uniteds team is so spooky.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug David De Gea saves it onto the crossbar David De Gea saves it onto the crossbar 🇪🇸 https://t.co/UTb2MD3sLU

Paddy Power @paddypower Bruno Fernandes for 99% of every game he plays Bruno Fernandes for 99% of every game he plays https://t.co/DJkQaHGa16

JM™️ @JM10ii -Rashford’s ego hindering him from tracking back

-Weghorst can’t do anything

-Mctominay jogging around

-Fernandes anonymous



This team is terrible without Casemiro -Rashford’s ego hindering him from tracking back-Weghorst can’t do anything-Mctominay jogging around-Fernandes anonymousThis team is terrible without Casemiro

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet If Wout Weghorst is the answer, then what is the question? 🤔 If Wout Weghorst is the answer, then what is the question? 🤔🇳🇱 https://t.co/bxlJswMKBU

Frank 🧠🇳🇱 @TenHagEra Let’s talk about Diogo Dalot’s disastrous drop off post World-Cup please.. Let’s talk about Diogo Dalot’s disastrous drop off post World-Cup please..

☈ッ @TheFergusonWay Weghorst 4 passes and 2 possession lost

Mctominay 8 passes and 7 possession lost Weghorst 4 passes and 2 possession lostMctominay 8 passes and 7 possession lost https://t.co/6jBHc46bPk

Harry 🇬🇧💫 @utdHarryy Whoever wants to keep Weghorst is not a united fan even for 3rd choice.



He is playing against us. You can tell he is a Liverpool fan Whoever wants to keep Weghorst is not a united fan even for 3rd choice.He is playing against us. You can tell he is a Liverpool fan

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck



But he’s just not good enough to be our starting striker week in week out. I like Wout Weghorst, he gives his all which couldn’t be said for a lot of players last season.But he’s just not good enough to be our starting striker week in week out. #MUFC I like Wout Weghorst, he gives his all which couldn’t be said for a lot of players last season.But he’s just not good enough to be our starting striker week in week out. #MUFC

Beth T @bethTmufc Antony terrorising Burn, you love to see it. Antony terrorising Burn, you love to see it.

afcstuff @afcstuff



Hale End boy. Joe Willock’s goal celebration against Manchester United, inspired by Thierry Henry & Bukayo Saka.Hale End boy. Joe Willock’s goal celebration against Manchester United, inspired by Thierry Henry & Bukayo Saka. 🚩Hale End boy. ❤️ https://t.co/pvzInsVKw6

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Allan Saint-Maximin's assist for Joe Willock was the sixth chance he created against Man Utd today - his most in a single Premier League game. Havoc. 6 - Allan Saint-Maximin's assist for Joe Willock was the sixth chance he created against Man Utd today - his most in a single Premier League game. Havoc. https://t.co/aFP4ToYgY2

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Don't deserve anything. Ten Hag has done fantastic but the McTominay obsession and lack of a proper striker has cost us today Don't deserve anything. Ten Hag has done fantastic but the McTominay obsession and lack of a proper striker has cost us today

☈ッ @TheFergusonWay Taking off both our CB’s to bring on only one and we concede again?? Who would have thought?? Taking off both our CB’s to bring on only one and we concede again?? Who would have thought?? https://t.co/KWPhaW4HWF

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst This has been a clear cock-up from Ten Hag. Warning signs of starting McTominay and Sabitzer were there against West Ham and Fulham. Fred came on too late and taking both centre halves off suggests muddled thinking. Performance worse than at Anfield. #mufc This has been a clear cock-up from Ten Hag. Warning signs of starting McTominay and Sabitzer were there against West Ham and Fulham. Fred came on too late and taking both centre halves off suggests muddled thinking. Performance worse than at Anfield. #mufc

Breezy @BreezyUTD Ten Hag isn’t immune to criticism. Today has been shambolic from top to bottom Ten Hag isn’t immune to criticism. Today has been shambolic from top to bottom

🌊™️ @RealistGlizzy Ten Hag’s future will be determined by how ruthless he is this summer, all well posting those clips of him shipping Noa Lang but it’s time to act now Ten Hag’s future will be determined by how ruthless he is this summer, all well posting those clips of him shipping Noa Lang but it’s time to act now

The xG Philosophy @xGPhilosophy Newcastle (4.04) 2-0 (0.41) Man Utd Newcastle (4.04) 2-0 (0.41) Man Utd

Bayern Munich are willing to allow Marcel Sabitzer to join Manchester United permanently

Sabitzer has enjoyed life at Old Trafford.

German outlet Sport1 reports that Bayern will not stand in Sabitzer's way if the Austrian wants to join Manchester United permanently in the summer. The Austrian midfielder is on loan at Old Trafford until the end of the season. He has been handed more game time by Ten Hag than he was afforded at the Allianz Arena.

Sabitzer has featured nine times across competitions, scoring one goal. His future is uncertain given that he is set to return to Bayern as it stands. But if the Red Devils do want to sign him permanently, they appear to have the go-ahead from his parent club.

Bayern reportedly want between £13.2 million and £17.6 million to part with Sabitzer. He has two years left on his contract at the Allianz Arena.

