"All for an extra bit of money, I don’t get it", "Send him to the U21" - Manchester United fans react furiously as £30m transfer falls through 

Manchester United fans have hit out at Harry Maguire after his proposed move to West Ham United collapsed.

The Guardian reports that the deal has been called off after the Hammers grew frustrated with the lack of progress made in Maguire's departure. The English defender is reported to want £7 million to leave Old Trafford, as he would have taken a wage-cut by heading to the London Stadium.

Maguire, 30, has endured a difficult year at Manchester United that has seen him fall down the pecking order. He started just eight of 16 league games last season and was displaced by Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in Erik ten Hag's lineup.

He was also stripped of the club captaincy earlier this summer, and the signs are that Ten Hag was managing him out of the club. The England international knows that his place in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions team is potentially at stake.

West Ham appeared to offer Maguire a chance to reignite his club career when they agreed a £30 million deal with Manchester United. It was the perfect opportunity for the Englishman to start afresh in west London.

However, Maguire is standing firm on being handed around £7 million to depart. That has infuriated fans, as they reckon he should look to depart for the benefit of his own career.

One lashed out at the Red Devils defender for not accepting his exit:

"How many hints does Maguire need that he isn’t good enough at this level. He could either 1. Sit on the bench all season + inevitably lose his spot in the England XI to Colwill 2. Play every single week as West Ham captain & keep his spot. All for an extra bit of money, I don’t get it…"

Another wants the veteran defender to be sent down to play with the youth team:

"Send him to the U21."

Manchester United have three other departures despite Harry Maguire's West Ham move collapsing

Van de Beek looks set to depart.

Maguire's anticipated move to West Ham may be off, but Manchester United are still intending on offloading fringe players. Those are Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, and Donny van de Beek, per Manchester Evening News.

Bailly, 29, is reported to have received interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The Cote d'Ivoire defender spent last season on loan at Marseille in Ligue 1. However, his future at Old Trafford is in doubt amid the competition for places in Ten Hag's defense.

Meanwhile, Williams, 22, is viewed as the Red Devils' fourth-choice left-back and has been told to seek a move elsewhere. He endured an injury-ridden last season and spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Norwich City.

Lastly, Van de Beek, 26, has been the subject of talks between Manchester United and Real Sociedad. The Dutchman was not part of the squad that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (August 14) in their season opener.