"All gets a bit of panic" - Gary Lineker predicts who among Arsenal and Liverpool will now win Premier League after Reds' draw vs Aston Villa

English pundit Gary Lineker has backed Liverpool to win the Premier League title race ahead of Arsenal despite dropping points recently. This comes after the Reds were held to a 2-2 league draw against Aston Villa on Wednesday (February 19).

In an interview on the Rest is Football Podcast, Lineker spoke about the panic in the title race. However, he claims he'd be surprised if Liverpool fails to win the title this season. He said (via TBR Football):

"But, I’d still be very surprised if it’s not Liverpool’s title at the end of the season. But, you know, they have had two draws in the last three games, but they’re tough away games."

He added:

"There was a day when you’d go: ‘That’s a good point. We went to Goodison, our local rivals, and got a point. We went to Villa, who are flying, they’re in the last 16 of the Champions League. It’s a decent result. But now it’s like: ‘Oh, they’ve dropped two points’. All gets a bit of a panic.”

The Reds have dropped four points out of a possible nine in their last three Premier League games. However, they are still the league leaders in the standings having registered 61 points from 26 league games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have a game in hand and are ranked second with 53 points from 25 Premier League games. A victory for the Gunners against West Ham United could reduce the gap to five points in the title race.

However, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli all injured, Arsenal's attacking prowess has dipped. This could affect their chances of contending for the title in this crucial stage.

How has Mohamed Salah performed for Liverpool as they look to win the Premier League title this season?

Aston Villa FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Mohamed Salah has proven to be the most productive and outstanding attacker for the Reds this season. Known for his pace and ability to deliver in attack, the Egyptian forward is a top-class right-winger.

Salah has scored 29 goals and provided 20 assists in 37 games for Arne Slot's side this season. In the Premier League, he has scored the most goals (24) and delivered the most assists (15).

Given his outstanding performance, his presence in attack for the Reds could stand to be key in the Premier League title race. However, Salah's contract at Anfield is scheduled to expire in the summer.

Thus, this could be his last season at Liverpool, and winning the Premier League title could make his potential exit more remarkable.

