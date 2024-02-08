"All planned" - Richard Keys claims Jose Mourinho intentionally dropped Manchester United superstar as he 'wanted to be sacked'

Pundit Richard Keys has claimed that Jose Mourinho wanted to get sacked towards the end of his Manchester United stint and hence, left Paul Pogba out of the team.

Mourinho was appointed the Red Devils manager in 2016 and led them to a UEFA Europa League triumph in the following season. However, the results started dwindling in the 2018-19 season and there was speculation about his future at the club.

The Portuguese manager was eventually sacked in December 2018 following Manchester United's 3-1 defeat against Liverpool. One of the main talking points of the game was Pogba's absence from the starting XI. He hadn't featured in the previous two games as well.

Keys recently wrote in his blog that Mourinho benched Pogba, who was a superstar at the time, on purpose. The pundit wrote:

"He once told me he knew he’d be sacked at United for leaving Pogba out of three consecutive games - at a time when the Frenchman’s stock was at its highest. All planned. And it worked perfectly. He wanted the sack. He got it."

Mourinho was recently sacked by AS Roma and has been linked with a return to Manchester United. However, Keys has squashed such claims, writing:

"Never mind that he went on to say that his biggest regret at Old Trafford wasn’t that he should have left at the end of the first season - but taking the job in the first place. How does that sit with those suggesting he’s got ‘unfinished business’ at United?"

Mourinho won 84 of his 144 games in charge at Manchester United, losing 29 and drawing 31.

Manchester United gearing up for key fixtures as they look to continue their momentum

The Red Devils have had a disappointing 2023-24 campaign so far and have been highly inconsistent. However, they have picked up some good form recently and are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, winning four.

Manchester United beat Wigan Athletic and Newport County in the FA Cup. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United in the Premier League and drew against Tottenham Hotspur. They will next face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday, February 11.

The Red Devils are sixth in the league standings, eight points behind fourth-placed Villa. However, the Villans have won just one of their last five games across competitions, which could give United a big opportunity for a win.

After Aston Villa, the Red Devils will face the resurgent Luton Town away on February 18 before hosting Fulham six days later.