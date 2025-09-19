"Alongside...2 monsters in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo" - Guardiola responds when asked if Erling Haaland can break UCL goal record

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed striker Erling Haaland to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to become the top scorer in UEFA Champions League history. He believes that the Norwegian can play for another decade if he avoids injury.

Haaland became the fastest player to score 50 goals in the competition after netting against Napoli on Thursday, September 18, at the Etihad. He shattered Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy's record by 13 games, but remains 79 goals behind Messi and 90 behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

While speaking to the media after the game, Guardiola was asked if Haaland can break the record for the most goals in Champions League history. He claimed that the numbers do back the Manchester City star and said:

“In that rhythm, yeah [he can break the record]. He’s not injured, he could play for 10 or 12 more years, and he maintains this progression, absolutely. What can I say? The numbers speak for themselves. We are lucky to have him. Just to congratulate him, because he’s alongside goalscorers like Van Nistelrooy, Lewandowski, but especially the two monsters Cristiano and Messi for 20 years, for Erling to be there is unbelievable.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have moved away from European football and have admitted that they are unlikely to return. Apart from the duo, only Robert Lewandowski has scored over 100 goals in the competition, and the Barcelona star currently has 105.

Pep Guardiola previously said Erling Haaland is on the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Erling Haaland in 2024, claiming that the striker was on par with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of scoring goals. He claimed that the Norwegian could emulate the duo's records and said (via GOAL):

"He has the numbers for Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who controlled the last decade, 15 years, absolutely everything. In terms of numbers, it is that level. So, I don't know how he does it, but in 100 games scoring 91 goals is something in the Premier League, in this country, is unbelievable."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might have their goalscoring record shattered by Erling Haaland soon, but their Ballon d'Or status will remain intact. The duo have 13 Ballon d'Ors between them, and the Manchester City star is yet to come close to winning his first France Football award.

