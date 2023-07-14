"Already a legend in my book", "Written in the stars" - Arsenal fans react as video of Jurrien Timber admitting he's a Gunner resurfaces

Ajax posted an old video of Jurrien Timber telling that he wants to join Arsenal in five years' time. Fans on Twitter are reacting to the clip posted on Twitter.

Timber recently completed a €40 million move to north London from Ajax. The player arrives as one of the top prospects in European football. Timber has been quite magnificent for the Dutch club.

Apart from his defending, Timber is also known for his ability to pass in the final third. The Gunners seemingly have a top player in their hands in the form of Timber.

Fans are excited about the player and the recent video of him expressing the desire to join the Gunners has further peaked their interest.

Checkout the clip below:

One fan reacted to the video, writing on Twitter:

"Already a legend in my book."

The Gunners' social media page reposted the video, captioning it:

"Jurrien Timber x Arsenal: Written in the stars."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as an old video of Jurrien Timber expressing his desire to complete a move to north London went viral on social media:

Mikel Arteta reacted to Arsenal signing Jurrien Timber

The Gunners already have the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Jakub Kiwior in their ranks. The addition of Jurrien Timber further enhances the team's power in the back line.

Mikel Arteta is excited to have the player in Arsenal's ranks. He spoke about Timber's move, telling the club's official media (via Arsenal's official website):

“We’re really excited that Jurrien has joined us. He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality."

Arteta added:

“Jurrien is a young player, but has already achieved so much. He has experienced what it’s like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax. We look forward to welcoming and integrating Jurrien into the squad.”

Timber was phenomenal for Ajax during the 2022-23 season. The 22-year-old completed the most passes in the final third in top European leagues as a defender. Fans might be in for exciting times ahead with the Dutchman.