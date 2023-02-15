"Always chokes in big games" "Horrible performance" - PSG superstar gets ripped apart for 'letting his side down' in 1-0 Bayern Munich defeat 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was ripped apart by fans for his horrendous error in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich. The Italian was at fault for letting Kingsley Coman's second-half effort end up in the back of his net.

The Parisians were without Kylian Mbappe in their starting lineup while Lionel Messi and Neymar started. Neither superstar was able to make any significant impact on the game.

Messi tried a few of his mazy runs. However, there was no actual goal threat from the Argentine. Neymar, meanwhile, was rather careless in possession on multiple occasions.

Coman eventually broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute of the match. Alphonso Davies found the Frenchman at the back post with a delightful finish. While Coman's effort oozed class, Donnarumma could have handled it better. The ball went under him, allowing Coman to strike against his former club. The Frenchman refused to celebrate in a nice gesture.

Christophe Galiter's team provided a few moments of scare to Bayern's defense after Kylian Mbappe's introduction. The Frenchman found the back of the net twice, only to see both efforts ruled offside. Yan Sommer made a good save from Mbappe's effort. Messi's shot, on the other hand. was well blocked on the edge of the six-yard box.

Benjamin Pavard picked up a second yellow and was sent off for his challenge on Messi just outside the box in injury time. The French full-back will miss the second leg.

Despite making six crucial saves, Donnarumma, however, received most of fans' wrath. Many opined that his performances in big matches are always shambolic. Others claimed that Keylor Navas is a better goalkeeper than the Italian. Navas, however, has been loaned out to Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's performance against Bayern:

Anakin @Anakin_ARG Donnarumma buy some hands Donnarumma buy some hands

stefan bajcetic stan acct @VD0NIS Donnarumma letting his side down, imagine my surprise Donnarumma letting his side down, imagine my surprise

Albanus 10 @Kiswili_10 Donnarumma forced Keylor Navas out of PSG so that he can eliminate Messi, Mbappe and Neymar out of the Champions League this season. #ChampionsLeague Donnarumma forced Keylor Navas out of PSG so that he can eliminate Messi, Mbappe and Neymar out of the Champions League this season. #ChampionsLeague https://t.co/18nf6FeAB1

MM2 @MudrykCFC15 If there is one thing ACMILAN did right was not giving this fraud (Donnarumma) new contract If there is one thing ACMILAN did right was not giving this fraud (Donnarumma) new contract

G @gerardgarci10 Donnarumma is the most overrated goalie by far, always chokes in big games. Keylor is by far the better goalie Donnarumma is the most overrated goalie by far, always chokes in big games. Keylor is by far the better goalie

PSG once again stare at elimination in the round of 16 after defeat against Bayern

PSG were eliminated from the round of 16 of the competition last season by Real Madrid. The Parisians might face the same fate yet again if they don't make significant improvements before the second leg against Bayern.

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, fans expect the French club to do better. Whether they can live up to the expectations remains to be seen.

