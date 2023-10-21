“Always a family man”, “That’s my GOAT” – Fans in awe as picture of Cristiano Ronaldo’s shin guard surfaces before Al-Nassr vs Damac

Fans have reacted as Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo's shin guard was revealed ahead of the league clash with Damac on Saturday (October 21).

Ronaldo, 38, is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history and is in good form since he joined Al-Nassr in December. Ahead of his team's latest league clash at home to Damac, their star attacker's customised shin guard was revealed to fans.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has pictures of himself, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his five children, as well as his mother and sister, in his shin guard. Fans hailed the star attacker for being a family man first, with one tweeting:

"Always a family man"

Another chimed in, hailing Ronaldo as the greatest of all time:

"That's my GOAT, 100%"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo has started for Luis Castro's side up front as the lone striker, with Sadio Mane, Otavio and Talisca just behind him. Al-Nassr are third in the standings with 19 points after eight games, six points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

How Cristiano Ronaldo has fared for Al-Nassr this season

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a good start to his first full season for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. In 11 competitive games across competitions, he has notched up an impressive haul of 11 goals and six assists.

The tally includes a league-leading 10 goals in eight Saudi Pro League games and a joint-leading five assists. His other goal came in the AFC Champions League win over Istiklol after drawing a blank against Persopolis. Ronaldo provided an assist in Al-Alami's Champions League playoff win over Shahab Al-Ahli.

Ronaldo also scored six times in as many games in Luis Castro's side's victorious Arab Club Champions Cup. However, the tournament has not been accorded official status by FIFA.

The Real Madrid legend has also been in good form for Portugal this year, scoring nine goals in seven UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. With 40 goals for club and country in 2023, Ronaldo is definitely the the top goalscorer this year.