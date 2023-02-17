“Always the GOAT”, “Let’s do it again” – Fans can’t hold back excitement as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr against Al-Taawoun

Fans are beyond excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo start for Al-Nassr for their Saudi Pro League home clash against Al-Taawoun at Mrsool Park on February 16.

The Al-Nassr skipper comes into the game against Al-Taawoun on the back of a super hat-trick against Al-Wehda on February 9. All four goals came from the Portuguese ace as Rudi Garcia's side sealed a stunning 4-0 win in the away clash.

Ronaldo has now scored five goals in four games for the Saudi Arabian club. While he went goalless in the first two matches, a last-ditch match-saving penalty against Al-Fateh on February 3 opened the floodgates.

The four-goal haul against Al-Wehda signaled that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is back to his familiar prowess.

Al-Nassr are currently third in the Saudi Pro League table. They have 37 points on the board from 16 games and trail league leaders Al-Ittihad by three points with a game in hand. Al-Shabab are second in the SPL table with 40 points from 18 matches.

Fans, however, are expecting yet another Ronaldo masterclass against Al-Taawoun. Some anticipated a brace from the legendary forward while others foresaw a hat trick. One fan claimed that regardless of whether he scored or not, the Portugal international is the GOAT in their books.

"Wishing you the best, score goals or not doesn't matter, you are always the goat."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Ronaldo captains his team against Al-Taawoun:

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7



Cristiano Ronaldo LEADS the side tonight against Al-Taawoun. Cristiano Ronaldo LEADS the side tonight against Al-Taawoun. 🚨Cristiano Ronaldo LEADS the side tonight against Al-Taawoun. https://t.co/Fp3jXZdaFE

Suzana Hadid @SuzanaHadid 🦵 🥅

يقولون أنهم الذئاب ولايعلمون نحن في فريقنا أسد أوربا والعالم وآسيا الاعب التاريخي "كريستيانو رونالدو " ✍️ @AlNassrFC _EN @AlNassrFC They say they are wolves, but they do not know that we are in our team the lion of Europe, the world and Asia the historical player" cirstiano Ronaldo"يقولون أنهم الذئاب ولايعلمون نحن في فريقنا أسد أوربا والعالم وآسيا الاعب التاريخي "كريستيانو رونالدو "✍️ @AlNassrFC_EN @AlNassrFC They say they are wolves, but they do not know that we are in our team the lion of Europe, the world and Asia the historical player" cirstiano Ronaldo" 💪🦵⚽️🏃🥅7️⃣🎬يقولون أنهم الذئاب ولايعلمون نحن في فريقنا أسد أوربا والعالم وآسيا الاعب التاريخي "كريستيانو رونالدو "👍✍️💙💛 https://t.co/A4AYqWd6BS

Al-Taawoun star claimed everyone is looking forward to facing Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising move to Al-Nassr brought unprecedented attention to the Saudi Pro League. Various countries across the globe have started broadcasting the league since the Portuguese legend's arrival in Saudi Arabia.

The exposure gives lesser-known players an opportunity to display their skill sets to the world. Al-Taawoun goalkeeper Mailson, who will be tasked with keeping the veteran at bay, pointed that fact out as he recently told Brazilian outlet Globo:

"They always say: 'We're going to face Cristiano', 'It's Cristiano's game'. Everyone is looking forward to that moment. [You] get that adrenaline rush. But at the same time, you have to put anxiety aside and give your all in practice. Playing against [a player of] such a high level is a dream come true."

With a win tonight, Garcia's side will regain their status as the league leaders in a top-heavy SPL table.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes