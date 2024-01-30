"Always gotta make things hard at the end", "Need Partey back vs Liverpool" - Fans react as Arsenal defeat Nottingham Forest

Arsenal fans expressed their concern with the side's performance late in the game as beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday, January 30. The Gunners looked comfortable with a 2-0 lead before the hosts scored late on to make the game interesting.

One Arsenal fan was worried about the side's performances towards the end of games, saying:

"Always gotta make things hard at the end ffs."

Another stated that they needed Thomas Partey back ahead of their upcoming clash against Liverpool, saying:

We need Partey back vs Liverpool

Here are some fan reactions:

Arsenal have moved to second in the Premier League with the win over Forest. They had a dominant first half but were unable to find the back of the net, with the home side content with defending deep.

However, Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring in the 65th minute, receiving the ball from a throw-in and finishing from a sharp angle to make it 1-0. Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute, finishing well at the end of a sweeping counter-attack.

It looked like Mikel Arteta's side were cruising to a win until Taiwo Awoniyi pulled one back for Forest in the 89th minute. The striker managed to poke home from a cross following a deflection to make the game interesting.

Arsenal (46) cut the lead to Liverpool at the top of the table (48) to two points. The Reds are set to face Chelsea on Wednesday (January 31) before they meet the Gunners for a pivotal clash on Sunday, February 4.

Mikel Arteta rubbishes claims of leaving Arsenal to become Barcelona manager

Arteta insists that he is committed to the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has clarified that the rumours of him taking the Barcelona job next season are untrue. Speaking to the press ahead of the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, the Spaniard insisted that he was happy to stay at the Emirates. He said (via BBC):

"Who, me? No. That is totally fake news," said Arteta, whose Arsenal contract runs until the summer of 2025.

"What you read, I'm really upset about it. I couldn't believe it. It has no sources. I'm in the right place with the right people and feel really good about it."

"I'm embracing a beautiful journey with this club and there's still a lot to do. I have a strong relationship with the board. Things come in a natural way. When the time is right we will have those [contract] discussions and find the best way to deal with it."

This comes after Barcelona manager Xavi announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. Spanish outlet Sport reported that Arteta held an interest in making the switch to the Catalan giants.

Currently, the Spaniard has a contract that runs until 2025. It is interesting to note that he was a part of Barcelona's youth system as a player. However, he never made an appearance for the senior squad, moving on loan to Paris Saint-Germain before leaving the side to join Rangers.