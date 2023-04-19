"An absolute must" - Michael Owen specifies area Manchester United will need to fill to beat Manchester City and Arsenal to the title next year

Legendary Premier League striker Michael Owen believes Manchester United need to sign a centre-forward to rival Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race next season.

The Englishman acknowledged United's impressive form in the English top tier this term under Erik ten Hag, who is the right manager for the club, according to him. However, he remains unconvinced of whether the current United team can contend for the title if they do not make the necessary changes.

Owen said (as quoted by TEAMtalk):

“Manchester United are doing very well at the moment. But when I watch them, I still don’t think, ‘oh my word, Manchester United are back… They’re tearing teams apart and winning easily’. I’m still a fair way from being convinced that that’s going to happen. I think they’ve got the right manager in place. I think there’s a buzz about the club at the moment that they need, that every club needs."

He added:

“But I think the actual playing staff is still some way short of being… put it this way, if the league was restarting today, I wouldn’t have United as being challengers to Arsenal and Manchester City just yet.”

Citing what the current squad lacks, Owen further stated:

“They’re desperate for a centre-forward. That is an absolute must for next season. I do think that Manchester United are still a few players short. I think their squad is getting better. They’re short on quality compared to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City at the moment.”

The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table, having won 59 points from 30 games this season.

How have the current Manchester United forwards performed this season?

United's centre-forward department has been a far cry from the stalwarts that have played in the position over the years. The likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored goals aplenty for the Red Devils, contributing largely to the club's success.

Fast forward to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Martial, United's current no.9 has played just 19 matches across competitions, scoring a paltry seven goals. He has missed 27 games due to a combination of hamstring, hip, back and Achilles injuries.

Wout Weghorst, who arrived in January on loan from Burnley, has scored just two goals in 22 games across competitions. He has shown tremendous work rate in and around the opponent's box but hasn't been able to find the back of the net. As per a report from One Football, it's likely that his loan move may not be made permanent. Overall, both have contributed nine goals in 41 games.

